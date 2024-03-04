About the Salt Lake City Fisher House and History

Since February 29, 2012 the Salt Lake City Fisher House has been a beautiful home away from home for the families and caregivers of Veterans receiving inpatient care at the Salt Lake City Medical Center. Located on the campus of the medical center, the Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting, only steps away from the medical center. *The Fisher House is a temporary residence and is not a treatment facility, hospice, or counseling center.

Fisher Houses are built through public donations and contributions from the National Fisher

House Foundation. VA assumes responsibility for operating costs of the finished homes.

The Salt Lake City Fisher House is honored to be the first Fisher House Dedicated in Memory of a fallen service member. This house is dedicated to Private First Class Chance Phelps.

The Salt Lake City Fisher House is a 5.8 million dollar, 16,000 square foot facility, 100 percent handicapped accessible, fully furnished home, and includes the following:

20 bedrooms and 21 ½ bathrooms

Large kitchen that includes three subzero refrigerators, two double ovens, two cooktops, two microwave ovens, and two dishwashers

Large communal dining room, living room and family room

Laundry room with three washers and three dryers

Outside patio areas and covered parking for 20 vehicles

Staying at the Salt Lake City Fisher House

Availability

A room is not guaranteed just because a consult has been placed. Once the consult is completed, Fisher House staff will contact the potential guest to discuss the consult. The potential guest will then be contacted the day before intended arrival to confirm a room.

Criteria

Be a family member or caregiver of a Veteran or Service Member who is an inpatient receiving care. Fisher House guests must be able to care for themselves and follow house rules. NOTE: The Fisher House is not intended for Veteran’s but is for the Veteran’s family member or caregiver.

Family member or caregiver must live 50 miles or more away from the VA Medical Center, or travel time from home to the VA Medical Center is greater than 2 hours.

How to Refer

The Veteran’s Social Worker or Treatment Team must complete a CPRS consult before the Veteran’s family/caregiver can be considered to stay at the Fisher House. Please do not advise the guest to walk over to the Fisher House to see if Fisher House staff are present or see if a room is available.

Salt Lake City Fisher House

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed all Federal Holiday’s

Phone: 801-588-5900