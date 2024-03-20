Hematology/Oncology Service
The Hematology/Oncology Service at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center provides Hematology and Medical Oncology services to Veterans in the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System and across VISN 19.
We provide care for Veterans with benign hematologic conditions, malignant hematologic conditions, and solid tumors. All of our expert physicians are shared with the Huntsman Cancer Institute, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center that serves as the primary cancer center of the Mountain West region. Together with a team of full-time VA clinical staff including Advanced Practice Providers, Board-Certified Oncology Clinical Pharmacists, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and Oncology trained Registered Nurses, we are dedicated to providing Veteran-centered, personally tailored cancer-care.
Vision
- VA Hematology & Oncology will prioritize excellence and value in Hematology & Oncology by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.
- Care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
- We will emphasize the comprehensive management and surveillance of hematologic and oncologic disorders, providing high quality treatment to eligible Veterans.
- VA Hematology & Oncology will be actively engaged in the personalization of cancer care through active engagement with the National Precision Oncology Program and appropriate utilization of the services they provide.
Mission Statement
We strive to provide our Veterans with the most current and comprehensive care for their hematologic and oncologic diagnoses. Our service has the utmost commitment to this goal in all facets, including diagnostic, treatment, and supportive care capabilities. From beginning to end, our priority is always doing what is best for our Veterans and their families.
Connect with a Care Coordinator
Mineh Carrico, RN
Oncology Nurse Navigator
VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System
Phone:
Partnerships
Our teams work closely with other Services to provide holistic, comprehensive, Veteran-centered care. These Services include Palliative Care, Nutrition, Speech Language Pathology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Whole Health, Caregiver Services, Women’s Clinic, and many more.
Salt Lake City VA Hematology/Oncology Service and Women’s Clinic are currently teaming up to offer the Women Veterans Cancer Care Pilot Program. The Women Veterans Cancer Care Pilot Program aims to improve the experiences of Women Veterans both currently undergoing treatment and after completion of treatment by assessing Patient-Reported Outcomes, or PROs.
PROs are tools used to capture patients' perspectives about their own health status which enhances problem detection, engagement in care, and communication with care teams. Ask your provider about this program if you are interested in participating.
Services at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
Expert consultation and guidance for providers working up possible malignancies.
Evaluation and treatment of a broad range of hematologic and solid tumor diagnoses.
Coordination of care with multiple specialty services within the VA and in the Community for cutting-edge cancer treatment.
Medical treatments including oral and intravenous chemotherapy, biotherapy, and immunotherapy.
Access and referrals to NIH sponsored clinical trials.
Some telemedicine services are available via VA Video Connect.
Long-term surveillance for early-detection and treatment of cancer recurrences.
Care we provide at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics
The Salt Lake City VA Hematology/Oncology Service is offering limited treatments at select Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) via VA’s Close to Me Program. Currently, the Program is live at the Ogden and Orem CBOCs. Ask your provider if your treatment may qualify for this program.
Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program
https://medicine.utah.edu/internal-medicine/hematology/fellowship