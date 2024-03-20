Hematology/Oncology Service

Vision

VA Hematology & Oncology will prioritize excellence and value in Hematology & Oncology by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.

Care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

We will emphasize the comprehensive management and surveillance of hematologic and oncologic disorders, providing high quality treatment to eligible Veterans.

VA Hematology & Oncology will be actively engaged in the personalization of cancer care through active engagement with the National Precision Oncology Program and appropriate utilization of the services they provide.

Mission Statement

We strive to provide our Veterans with the most current and comprehensive care for their hematologic and oncologic diagnoses. Our service has the utmost commitment to this goal in all facets, including diagnostic, treatment, and supportive care capabilities. From beginning to end, our priority is always doing what is best for our Veterans and their families.



Partnerships

Our teams work closely with other Services to provide holistic, comprehensive, Veteran-centered care. These Services include Palliative Care, Nutrition, Speech Language Pathology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Whole Health, Caregiver Services, Women’s Clinic, and many more.