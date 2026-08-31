Horses Helping Veterans

Whispers with Horses is a psychotherapy incorporating horses for Veterans, which focuses on helping participants to develop, or enhance existing, mindfulness and self-compassion practice skills. Participants learn these skills in the context of forming a relationship with an equine partner.

This class is provided in a six-session individual therapy format. Each session includes meditation, discussion and spending time with a horse. Participants work with the same horse at each session in order to develop a relationship with that equine through grooming and leading. There is no riding and horse experience is not required. For those that complete the initial six sessions, there is an option to participate in a six-session level 2 class.

Veterans may self-refer to this class. For more information call: 801-582-1565, ext. 3025

In addition, mental health staff provide psychotherapy incorporating horses for Veterans enrolled in some specialized treatment programs.