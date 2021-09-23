Mindfulness & Meditation Exercises

For the following exercises you can sit in a chair or on a cushion on the floor, or if you prefer lying down, find a comfortable position on a mat or on a bed.

Mindfulness exercises

Dr. Yabko's exercises

Mindful grounding

The purpose of this exercise is to introduce the concept of mindfulness and how to do so in a quick and easy way. This exercise is not generally covered in any our Mindfulness Center classes but feel free to give it a try. Listen to the Mindful grounding exercise.

The body scan

The body scan is an exercise in which lying down is usually best. We will guide you through the body with interest and curiosity. This will include what to do with difficulties that may arise in the body (i.e., pain, emotions, other sensations). Listen to the body scan exercise.

Mindfulness of breathing

This is the hallmark exercise of most mindfulness practitioners and the classes that we offer. In this exercise you will learn more about how your mind and body interact and how to begin to let go of thoughts, sensations, and noises in the environment. Listen to the mindfulness of breathing exercise.

Loving kindness

Loving kindness meditation is a traditional form of compassion training. If this does not seem to “work” or you do not feel anything from the practice, don’t worry, this is very common. This is a practice of planting seeds and the more you practice, the more you water those seeds and eventually train the mind to be more compassionate to yourself and others around you. Listen to the loving kindness exercise.

Three-minute breathing space

A hallmark exercise of the Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy course that provides a brief way to practice mindfulness to both extend mindfulness to your daily life and to deal with difficulties as they arise. Listen to the three-minute breathing space exercise.

Mindful movement

A moving mindfulness exercise that incorporates breath with movement to help with aches and pains and to experience mindfulness in a slightly different way. Listen to the mindful movement exercise.