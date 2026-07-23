Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center provides comprehensive pulmonary and critical care services to eligible Veterans in HSA 4.2. In addition to administering care in and supervising the Medical Intensive Care Unit, we provide inpatient critical care and pulmonary consultative services and outpatient pulmonary consultations with ongoing care to those with chronic lung disease. Services also include routine pulmonary procedures including pulmonary function testing, flexible bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), diagnostic and therapeutic thoracentesis and thoracostomy tube placement.
Mission
We seek to honor our Veteran population by providing state-of-the-art care in pulmonary medicine with the aim to improve overall health and wellbeing.
Vision
- VA Pulmonary will be the benchmark of excellence and value in lung health care by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.
- Care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
- We will emphasize prevention and management of lung disease and will provide state-of-the-art treatment to eligible Veterans.
- VA Pulmonary will contribute to the nation's well-being through lung health education, research and service to our eligible Veterans.
All requests for urgent pulmonary care should be made by primary care
Services
The Pulmonary Division offers a full range of services for eligible Veterans.
Lung Cancer Screening
Mortality from lung cancer is higher than any other cancer due to late stage at diagnosis. Early detection using low-dose CT scans save lives from lung cancer death. Lung cancer screening with regular CT scans is recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force to high-risk individuals (USPSTF).
Current USPSTF guidelines:
- Age 50 to 80
- At least 20 packs a year smoking history
- Current cigarette smoker or quit less than 15 years ago
As part of President Biden’s “cancer moonshot” initiative, the National VA has implemented the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP). Through collaboration with VA’s LPOP, the George E. Wahlen Salt Lake City VA offers comprehensive lung cancer screening in collaboration with pulmonary medicine, primary care, radiology, pathology, and oncology. Eligible patients should discuss lung cancer screening with their primary care providers.
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3664
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Pulmonary rehab is an 8-week face to face class tailored to individuals with chronic lung disease. This course involves, mild exercise and education. This program was created to help patients with lung disease have a better quality of life. The participant will also be given tools and education supplies for home use to help better manage their lung condition post-graduation from the program. More information on how to qualify for the program can be found by talking with your provider.
The pulmonary coordinator contact information is 801-582-1565, ext. 3454
Pulmonary Clinic
Our pulmonary providers offer comprehensive consultative services for evaluation of:
- Chronic obstructive lung diseases
- Asthma
- Interstitial lung diseases
- Neuromuscular disease (Multidisciplinary Clinic)
- Routine follow-up care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3454
Bronchial Hygiene and Respiratory Medications
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Inhaler Education
Bronchial Hygiene
Breathing Techiques
Home Oxygen
Understanding Oxygen Therapy
You need oxygen from the air you breathe for your body’s cells to work. Having very low oxygen levels in your blood can make you feel tired and confused. Low blood oxygen levels are often associated with lung disease.
- Home Oxygen Safety
- Home Oxygen Program VHA DIRECTIVE 1173.13(1)
- Altitude and Traveling Oxygen Information Sheet
- Oxygen Cylinder Duration, Size & Flow Rate
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5260
VA Video Connect
Medical intensive care (MICU)
- Critical care services (primary and consultative)
- Procedures (intubation, central line placement, bronchoscopy and routine pulmonary procedures)
Inpatient pulmonary consultation
- Consultation for acute pulmonary diseases or assistance in managing chronic, decompensated pulmonary disease
- Procedures (bronchoscopy and routine pulmonary procedures)
Procedures
Key staff
Mustafa Mir-Kasimov MD
Chief of Pulmonary Medicine
VA Salt Lake City health care
Providers
Emily Beck, MD
Barbara E. Jones, MD
Lynn M. Keenan, MD
Mustafa Mir-Kasimov, MD
Brian R. Poole, MD
Gregory T. Radin, MD
Morgan Saad, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Karl A. Sanders, MD
Administrative officer/Service level advocate
Lung caner screening
Kathy Hill, RN
801-582-1565, ext. 3664
Pulmonary Clinic
Jennifer Ward, RN
801-582-1565, ext. 3620
Administrative assistant and tumor board
Ashlee Beecher
801-582-1565, ext. 3620
Respiratory therapy
Respiratory therapy supervisor
Stephen Sagers, RRT
801-582-1565, ext. 5269
Assistant supervisor
Ken Becci, RRT
801-582-1565, ext. 5269
Respiratory therapy educator
Ann Marie Zezula, RRT
801-582-1565, ext. 5269
Home oxygen
Eduardo M. Cardenas, BS, RRT
801-582-1565, ext. 5260
Helpful Resources
Stay Quit Coach 2 is designed to help anyone who would like to quit or reduce use of cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, cigars and chewing tobacco.
Mindfulness means noticing and paying attention to what is going on in the present moment, without passing judgment on it. Mindfulness has been shown to be effective for reducing stress, improving emotional balance, increasing self-awareness, helping with anxiety and depression, and coping more effectively with chronic pain.
Annie is a VA text messaging service that empowers Veterans to take an active role in their health care by sending various automated self-care reminders. Messages you receive from Annie can include reminders to take your medication, tips for reducing stress, instructions to prepare for your health care appointments, and more.
MOVE!® Coach is an app for Veterans, service members, their families, and others who want to manage their weight. This mobile tool provides users with weight management education and resources in an easy and convenient way. Users can monitor their progress with their health and weight goals.
Whole Health (care) empowers YOU to take charge of your health and well-being. Incorporating your goals, desires, and values into your healthcare supports you in living your life to the fullest.
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight.
Nutrition and Food Services provides America's Veterans comprehensive, clinical nutrition care and quality, nutritious meals in a timely manner.
Pulmonary Fellowship Program
VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System is affiliated with the University of Utah. The University of Utah Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship program provides comprehensive training opportunities for our fellows including rotations through VA Salt Lake City. We believe our fellowship programs foster a learning environment that produces expert pulmonologists with strong clinical and research credentials preparing them for successful careers in pulmonary medicine that will advance the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pulmonary diseases.
Click here to learn more about the University of Utah Pulmonary Fellowship program.