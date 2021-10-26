Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is now offering Moderna and J&J boosters at the main medical center in Salt Lake City and in many community clinics. You can call us at 801-582-1565 and press two to schedule an appointment for your booster shot. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.

If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and would like to, we are still offering walk-in vaccinations in the Vaccination Clinic and in many of our community clinics. More Details

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities