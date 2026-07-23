Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

Mission

We seek to honor our Veteran population by providing state-of-the-art care in pulmonary medicine with the aim to improve overall health and wellbeing.

Vision

VA Pulmonary will be the benchmark of excellence and value in lung health care by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.

Care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

We will emphasize prevention and management of lung disease and will provide state-of-the-art treatment to eligible Veterans.

VA Pulmonary will contribute to the nation's well-being through lung health education, research and service to our eligible Veterans.

All requests for urgent pulmonary care should be made by primary care

Services

The Pulmonary Division offers a full range of services for eligible Veterans.