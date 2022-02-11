VA Gait Lab
The mission of our lab is to advance the scientific knowledge of movement, performance and behavioral mechanisms of functional recovery in mobility-impaired Veterans. We study innovative behavioral, exercise and motor retraining interventions to improve deficits in movement, muscle, metabolic and performance characteristics in Veterans during physical recovery. The clinical research conducted in our lab using state-of-the-art measurement techniques including marker-based motion analysis, instrumented force plates, muscle performance, metabolic function and performance-based outcomes.
Our lab is a clinical research facility focused on two main focuses: 1) understanding how quality of movement influences functional recovery in mobility-impaired Veterans and 2) using innovative technology to evaluate, treat and improve functional recovery in Veterans with deficits in physical function. We are located at the VA Salt Lake City Medical Center campus (Building 8).
Ongoing research interest include osteoarthritis, total joint arthroplasty and amputation. We also contribute to research studying motion and functional recovery experienced by osteointegration for upper and lower limb amputees. Our group maintains active collaborations with clinicians and researchers in the Department of Physical Therapy, Orthopaedics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Bioengineering and Internal Medicine throughout the Veterans Affairs and University of Utah healthcare systems.
Jesse C. Christensen, DPT, PhD
Dr. Christensen attended the University of Utah for his undergraduate and master’s degree education. He later completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree at the University of Utah. He completed his residency training at Howard Head Sports Medicine / Steadman & Hawkins Sports Medicine Center in Vail, Colorado. After his residency, he worked as a clinical physical therapist at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital working with patients following both surgical and non-surgical related injuries. He transitioned into clinical biomechanics research, completing his PhD in Rehabilitation Science (Applied Biomechanics) at the University of Utah and Postdoctoral training at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center and VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.
Christensen serves at the VA Lab Director and Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy and Athletic Training and Adjunct Research Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Utah. His research uses innovative and multifaceted approaches to evaluate treatment strategies designed to enhance the effectiveness of rehabilitation in adult populations.
Camera system
24-camera VICON motion analysis systems (Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Oxford, UK) with a sampling rate of up to 500 Hz is equip in our lab. Our system has two computer workstation that contains all the necessary software for synchronization and post-processing of the kinetic and kinematic data.
Force plates
12 Bertec (Bertec Corp., Columbus, Ohio) in-ground force plates with an individual 1000 lbs capacity to collect forces and moments during testing is equip in our lab.
Instrumented treadmill
A Bertec FIT (Fully Instrumented Treadmill) featuring two independent belts with full length force plates, which enables continuous data collection is equip in our lab. The treadmill can be inclined up to 15 degrees, enabling participants to walk up and downhill. The treadmill is also equipped with a full-body harness for safety.
Biodex
A System 4 Biodex (Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Shirley, New York) multi-mode computerized robotic measuring instrument designed to measure muscle strength is housed in our lab. The Biodex has a torque capacity of 400-500 ft-lbs (542-680 Nm) and passive speeds can be set as low as 0.25 degrees per second and as fast as 300 degrees per second.
Instrumented insoles
Multiple Novel Loadsol (Novel Electronics Inc., St. Paul, Minnesota) instrumented insoles with an individual 5000 N capacity and sampling rate of up to 200 Hz is housed in our clinic and lab. The Loadsols are designed to measure force output with a wireless connected iOS device for visual/audio biofeedback for measuring force production between limbs.
ActiGraph physical activity monitors
Multiple ActiGraph (ActiGraph LLC, Pensacola, Florida) wireless physical activity monitors with a sampling rate of up to 100 Hz and up to 180 days of data storage capacity are housed in our lab. The ActiGraph monitors provide individual 3-axis accelerometer and digital filtering technology designed to wireless monitor physical activity.
Software
In addition to the equipment and instrumentation, our lab computers contain the necessary software for programming of synchronization of the kinetic and kinematic data (Vicon Nexus) as well as post processing of the data (Matlab, Vicon Polygon, Vicon BodyBuilder, Visual 3D, ActiLife and OpenSim). Also available are licensed copies of STATA for statistical analysis and Microsoft Office.
Interested in joining the lab?
We are currently looking for students who are interested in studying movement, performance and behavioral mechanisms of functional recovery in mobility-impaired adults.
Research fellows
Continue your training with us. Share your big ideas and vision for your research program. Tell us how our lab can help you achieve them. Applicants for postdoctoral training should contact Dr. Christensen. Please include your CV, cover letter and professional references.
Graduate students
Prospective graduate students apply to the Rehabilitation Science PhD program at the University of Utah. We welcome students to contact Dr. Christensen to inquire about potential clinical or research rotational experiences in the lab.
Undergraduate students
We welcome prospective undergraduate students to participate in our research opportunities and apply to the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program or Summer Program for Undergraduate Research. Please contact Dr. Christensen directly to discuss opportunities.
Contact
Jesse Christensen, DPT, PhD
Lab director
George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84148 (Building 8)
801-582-1565, ext. 3821
Campus map - George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center