VA Gait Lab

Camera system

24-camera VICON motion analysis systems (Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Oxford, UK) with a sampling rate of up to 500 Hz is equip in our lab. Our system has two computer workstation that contains all the necessary software for synchronization and post-processing of the kinetic and kinematic data.

Force plates

12 Bertec (Bertec Corp., Columbus, Ohio) in-ground force plates with an individual 1000 lbs capacity to collect forces and moments during testing is equip in our lab.

Instrumented treadmill

A Bertec FIT (Fully Instrumented Treadmill) featuring two independent belts with full length force plates, which enables continuous data collection is equip in our lab. The treadmill can be inclined up to 15 degrees, enabling participants to walk up and downhill. The treadmill is also equipped with a full-body harness for safety.

Biodex

A System 4 Biodex (Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Shirley, New York) multi-mode computerized robotic measuring instrument designed to measure muscle strength is housed in our lab. The Biodex has a torque capacity of 400-500 ft-lbs (542-680 Nm) and passive speeds can be set as low as 0.25 degrees per second and as fast as 300 degrees per second.

Instrumented insoles

Multiple Novel Loadsol (Novel Electronics Inc., St. Paul, Minnesota) instrumented insoles with an individual 5000 N capacity and sampling rate of up to 200 Hz is housed in our clinic and lab. The Loadsols are designed to measure force output with a wireless connected iOS device for visual/audio biofeedback for measuring force production between limbs.

ActiGraph physical activity monitors

Multiple ActiGraph (ActiGraph LLC, Pensacola, Florida) wireless physical activity monitors with a sampling rate of up to 100 Hz and up to 180 days of data storage capacity are housed in our lab. The ActiGraph monitors provide individual 3-axis accelerometer and digital filtering technology designed to wireless monitor physical activity.

Software

In addition to the equipment and instrumentation, our lab computers contain the necessary software for programming of synchronization of the kinetic and kinematic data (Vicon Nexus) as well as post processing of the data (Matlab, Vicon Polygon, Vicon BodyBuilder, Visual 3D, ActiLife and OpenSim). Also available are licensed copies of STATA for statistical analysis and Microsoft Office.