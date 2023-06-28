Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL)
The Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership initiative or VITAL program is committed to aiding student Veterans in adjusting to the academic setting, helping Veterans to overcome obstacles that might impede academic success, and supporting Veterans in completing their educational goals.
VITAL is a Veteran-centered, results oriented, collaboration between the VA Medical Center(VAMC) and higher education. We understand the unique factors facing our student Veterans. We are here to help. If you are a Veteran enrolled in a local college or university or looking to do so, VITAL will partner with you to resolve issues and find resources.
VITAL Services
For Veterans
- On campus treatment for stress, anger, transition, adjustment, concentration, depression, anxiety, sleep problems and PTSD on campus
- Referral to and collaboration with university disability services to request academic accommodations
- Assistance with enrollment and care at the VA Medical Center
- Help with resources from within the VA and its affiliates including: Veterans Benefits
- Administration (VBA) and Vocational Rehabilitation
- Peer to peer mentoring and support from fellow student veterans
- Support with obtaining and using assistive technology devices such as hearing aids and screen-reader software
- Academic Success Learning Modules
For Academic Faculty / Staff
- Education for college/university staff about Military and Veteran culture
- Consultation about Veteran specific issues that impact performance and retention
- Collaboration with college/university counseling centers in serving the unique mental health needs of Veterans
VITAL Modules
These modules were created by the VA’s VITAL Program to help support Veterans as they navigate higher education. We have modules on a variety of topics. Feel free to pick and choose based on the ones that are most relevant to you. If you apply these tools and continue to have difficulties, a clinician or peer mentor with the VITAL program will be happy to meet with you to provide additional support. You can call 801-828-6787 to get support through the VITAL Program. Thanks for watching!
Module 1: Academic and Study Skills
* Coming soon
This module covers academic and study skills, including tips for making the most of attending class, note taking strategies, studying tips, reading strategies, memorization strategies, studying for exams, and tips for interacting with professors.
Module 2: Adjusting to Civilian Life
* Coming soon
This module covers the transition from military to civilian life and strategies for coping with the challenges of that transition. The module also discusses difficulties Veterans can face in relating to other students, the importance of building a sense of community, and identifying your “why” (e.g. why are you going to school?).
Module 3: Remote Learning
This module focuses on remote learning, including making a workspace at home, creating routines and boundaries, using a calendar and planner effectively, connecting with peers and professors in a virtual space, and setting attainable goals.
Academic Success for Student Veterans - Veteran Training (va.gov)
Module 4: Study Skills
This module covers tips for overcoming procrastination, effective time management, and information about learning styles and how that can help you study smarter.
Academic Success for Student Veterans - Veteran Training (va.gov)
Module 5: Resource Scouting
This module covers information about common resources on campus (e.g. student veterans offices, tutoring services, writing center, advising center, student organizations and clubs) as well as information about educational accommodations.
Academic Success for Student Veterans - Veteran Training (va.gov)
Module 6: Communication
This module covers information about communication styles, barriers and challenges to effective communication, self-advocacy, and tips for communicating more effectively.
Academic Success for Student Veterans - Veteran Training (va.gov)