Veterans Integration to Academic Leadership (VITAL)

VITAL Modules

These modules were created by the VA’s VITAL Program to help support Veterans as they navigate higher education. We have modules on a variety of topics. Feel free to pick and choose based on the ones that are most relevant to you. If you apply these tools and continue to have difficulties, a clinician or peer mentor with the VITAL program will be happy to meet with you to provide additional support. You can call 801-828-6787 to get support through the VITAL Program. Thanks for watching!