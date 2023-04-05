What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers YOU to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest. Whole Health start with YOU. It is fueled by the power of knowing yourself and what will really work for you in your life. Only you have these insights and this knowledge.

Whole Health recognizes you as a whole person. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It focuses on health and well-being and includes self-care and complementary therapies (such as acupuncture and yoga), along with your medical team. In Whole Health care, you are an active partner with your health care team.

How is Whole Health different?

Health care usually focuses on preventive care, lowering risk, and illness and disease. Are your cancer screenings and flu shots up to date? Do you feel sick or are you injured? Do you smoke or is your weight healthy? What medications are you on and how are your test results? These are all still important. But Whole Health is more than that. It focuses on what is important to you in your life and how you want to live your life. It includes selfcare and things you can do to increase healing and improve your health and well-being. You and your health care team work together to help you do what you want to do. Together, you discuss what you are doing well and what type of support from others may help you be healthy.

The Pathway Is EMPOWERING: We partner with you, as well as your family and community, to explore the missions, purposes, and aspirations that will guide the development of your personal health plan.

Well-Being Programs Are EQUIPPING: We work with you to build the skills and support you need and identify proactive, integrative health approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching that will help you take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest.

Whole Health Clinical Care Is TREATING: Along with your health care team, you will complete your personal health planning and find complementary and integrative health approaches.

To get started on your Whole Health Journey call 801-588-5991

Whole Health Coaches

What is a Whole Health Coach?

Whole Health Coaches have unconditional positive regard for you and believe in your capacity for change. Coaches honor each veteran as the expert in his or her life and ensure all interactions are respectful and non-judgmental. Our Health Coaches assist veterans to use their insight, personal strengths, resources, to set goals and actions steps and accountability toward healthy lifestyle change and a more fulfilling life.

Working with a Whole Health Coach:

Our Whole Health Coaches work with Veterans one-on-one or in group settings to empower the Veteran to develop and achieve self-determined goals related to health and wellness. Coaches support Veterans in mobilizing internal strengths and external resources, and in developing self-management strategies for making sustainable, healthy lifestyle, behavior changes. As partners and facilitators, coaches support Veterans in achieving health goals and behavioral goals, while working with the Veteran’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). Coaches assist Veterans to use their insight, personal strengths and resources, goal setting, action steps and accountability toward whole health changes.

Courses Lead by the Health Coaches:

Introduction to Whole Health: Introducing veterans to the Whole Health approach to healthcare and VA Salt Lake’s Whole Health offerings.

Taking Charge of my Life and Health Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose. Veterans can practice mindful awareness, goal setting, skill-building, and self-management.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: Veterans learn self-management techniques and skills needed in the day-to-day management of any type of ongoing health condition.

To learn more or enroll, call: 801-588-5991