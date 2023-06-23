Mindfulness Media Resources

Media resources

Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

This is a great website for all to use regardless of if you are working on recovery or just generally interested in mindfulness. It contains many mindfulness exercises that are both short and long.

Provides short to medium length mindfulness exercises in both English and Spanish.

Sharing Mindfulness has many different audio clips to choose from. They offer guided mindful movement and yoga practices through audio and video.

App

Books

General Mindfulness Books

Wherever You Go There You Are (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)

Full Catastrophe Living (Kabat-Zinn, 1990)

Coming to Our Senses (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)

Mindfulness in Plain English (Gunaratana, 1992)

The Mindfulness Solution (Siegel, 2010)

Buddha’s Brain (Hanson, 2009)

Compassion-Focused Books

The Mindful Path to Self-Compassion

Self-Compassion (Neff, 2011)

Mindful Compassion (Gilbert & Chodon, 2014)

The Compassionate Mind (Gilbert, 2009)

Loving-Kindness (Salzberg, 2002)

Mindfulness for Depression

The Mindful Way Through Depression (Williams, Teasdale, Segal, & Kabat-Zinn, 2007)

Mindfulness for Anxiety

The Mindful Way Through Anxiety (Orsillo & Roemer, 2011)

Mindfulness for Chronic Pain

Back Sense: A Revolutionary Approach to Halting the Cycle of Chronic Back Pain (Siegel, 2001)

Mindfulness and Eating