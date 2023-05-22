Whole Health Coach

Health Coach Led Courses :

Introduction to Whole Health: Introducing veterans to the Whole Health approach to healthcare and VA Salt Lake’s Whole Health offerings.

Taking Charge of my Life and Health Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose. Veterans can practice mindful awareness, goal setting, skill-building, and self-management.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: Veterans learn self-management techniques and skills needed to manage any ongoing health condition.

To learn more or enroll, call: 801-588-5991

Whole Health Partners: Veterans Teaching Veterans

One pathway for Veterans to enter the Whole Health System is through Veteran partners. Whole Health Partners conduct outreach-- letting Veterans know more about Whole Health and how it empowers them to take charge of their health and lives. Whole Health Partners offer veteran-to-veteran conversations, which often is the most effective.

Two Veteran partner-led courses are designed to start Veterans on the pathway to Whole Health. One is the two-hour Introduction to Whole Health, and the other is Taking Charge of My Life and Health, a 6-week course. As part of these classes, the partners assist with a Personal Health Inventory helping the Veteran dive into Whole Health's components and how they affect their health and well-being.