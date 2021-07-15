Research
Explore VA Salt Lake City's research initiatives with specialty programs that include Cooperative Studies(CSP); Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); Centers of Innovation (COIN). You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
About the Office of Research & Development
For more than 95 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation.
The VA Cooperative Studies Program is the Division of VA Research and Development that is responsible for the planning and conduct of large multicenter clinical trials and epidemiological studies in the Department of Veterans Affairs. View current CSP Studies
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is one of 21 "Centers of Geriatric Excellence" located throughout the United States. GRECCs are the cornerstone of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) strategy focused on aging to improve the health and health care of older Veterans.