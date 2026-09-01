Informatics, Decision-Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences (IDEAS) is a VA Health Systems Research Center of Innovation located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The mission of the Informatics, Decision-Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences (IDEAS) Center of Innovation is to advance scientific discovery, implement novel interventions, promote cross-center collaboration, increase research capacity, and engage Veterans and operational partners to improve Veteran health. IDEAS seeks to drive the transformation or health care delivery in Veterans Health Administration (VHA) through an integrated portfolio of transitional research, specifically to apply qualitative and quantitative methods of inquiry to elicit stakeholder perspectives, characterize clinical gaps, and identify information needs.

Generate new knowledge to improve prediction of impacts of health system changes, to support clinical practice improvement, and to guide mitigation of adverse outcomes in Veterans.

Design and implement innovative solutions to high priority problems, advancing VHA as a learning health system.

Collaborate with operational partners to disseminate interventions that enhance the quality, efficiency and safety of health care delivery in VHA and improve Veteran health.



For more information about IDEAS COIN, please visit: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/ideas.cfm



For more information about VA COINs, please visit: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/coin.cfm