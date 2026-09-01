Research
Explore VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's research initiatives with specialty programs that include Cooperative Studies (CSP); Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); and the Health Services Research IDEAS Center of Innovation (COIN). You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
About the Office of Research and Development
For more than 100 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation.
Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)
The VA Cooperative Studies Program is the Division of VA Research and Development that is responsible for the planning and conduct of large multicenter clinical trials and epidemiological studies in the Department of Veterans Affairs. View current CSP Studies
Geriatric Research, Education, Education & Clinical Center (GRECC)
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is one of 21 "Centers of Geriatric Excellence" located throughout the United States. GRECCs are the cornerstone of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) strategy focused on aging to improve the health and health care of older Veterans.
Center of Innovation (COIN) - Informatics, Decision-Enhancement, and Analytic Science (IDEAS)
Informatics, Decision-Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences (IDEAS) is a VA Health Systems Research Center of Innovation located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The mission of the Informatics, Decision-Enhancement, and Analytic Sciences (IDEAS) Center of Innovation is to advance scientific discovery, implement novel interventions, promote cross-center collaboration, increase research capacity, and engage Veterans and operational partners to improve Veteran health. IDEAS seeks to drive the transformation or health care delivery in Veterans Health Administration (VHA) through an integrated portfolio of transitional research, specifically to apply qualitative and quantitative methods of inquiry to elicit stakeholder perspectives, characterize clinical gaps, and identify information needs.
- Generate new knowledge to improve prediction of impacts of health system changes, to support clinical practice improvement, and to guide mitigation of adverse outcomes in Veterans.
- Design and implement innovative solutions to high priority problems, advancing VHA as a learning health system.
- Collaborate with operational partners to disseminate interventions that enhance the quality, efficiency and safety of health care delivery in VHA and improve Veteran health.
For more information about IDEAS COIN, please visit: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/ideas.cfm
For more information about VA COINs, please visit: https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/coin.cfm