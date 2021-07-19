CSP #2001 VA Intrepid

Backbone antibacterial therapy will be with single or multiple agents selected by the clinical treatment team based either on culture results or standard empiric therapy, and which can be administered either intravenously or orally. Rifampin will be dosed at 600 mg daily. The primary outcome measure is amputation-free survival. Amputation events include both below- and above-ankle amputations. Primary outcomes will be determined by systematic medical record review and through confirmatory research visits, phone calls and, as needed, information from non-VA providers. The results for amputation-free survival will be analyzed by means of a two-sided log-rank test. The secondary outcomes of complete wound epithelialization and remission of osteomyelitis will be determined by direct examination by the site investigators.

The study will initially enroll and randomize a total of 880 study participants to receive either rifampin or placebo (riboflavin) in addition to backbone antibiotic therapy prescribed by their clinician. Investigators expect to enroll, on average, close to one subject per month per site (10-12 per year/site) at 28 VA medical centers to achieve total randomization of 880 subjects over three years. In meeting this average site enrollment projection, Investigators anticipate variation in enrollment between larger and smaller sites, and between high-performing and low-performing sites. Subjects will be followed through the end of the second year after randomization or until a study primary endpoint event (amputation or death) occurs. On average, study participants will be followed for 1.8 years through systematic review of medical records, and by study visits and phone calls.