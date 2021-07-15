Our Mission

To conduct geriatric research, educate providers and the public and develop state of the art clinical demonstration projects to improve the quality of care of elderly veterans.

Our Purpose

To serve as local, regional and national resources for geriatric education and training and to integrate new and existing geriatric knowledge and skills into clinical practice.

Centers of Excellence

GRECCs are Veterans Health Administration’s centers of excellence focused on aging to improve the health and health care of older Veterans. Learn more about Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers.