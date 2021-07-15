GRECC
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) is one of twenty-one "centers of geriatric excellence" located throughout the United States. GRECCs are the cornerstone of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) strategy to focus attention on the aging veteran population, to increase the basic knowledge of aging, to transmit that knowledge to health care providers, and to improve the quality of care to the aged.
Our Mission
To conduct geriatric research, educate providers and the public and develop state of the art clinical demonstration projects to improve the quality of care of elderly veterans.
Our Purpose
To serve as local, regional and national resources for geriatric education and training and to integrate new and existing geriatric knowledge and skills into clinical practice.
Centers of Excellence
GRECCs are Veterans Health Administration’s centers of excellence focused on aging to improve the health and health care of older Veterans. Learn more about Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers.