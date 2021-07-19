Million Veteran Program (MVP)
The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a national research program to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness. Since launching in 2011, over 825,000 Veteran partners have joined one of the world's largest programs on genetics and health.
More information on the Million Veteran Program (MVP).
Co-Local Site Investigators
Dr. Laurence Meyer, MD, PhD
Dr. Jessica Walsh, MD, MBA
Study Coordinator
Adam Nehls
801-582-1565 x1096
Adam.Nehls@va.gov