Upholding Valor podcast: PTSD

PTSD is something roughly 20 percent of Veterans deal with after service or a long combat deployment. VA understands and has the experts to make a difference in Veterans lives. Don’t suffer in silence. PTSD is treatable.

Screen grab of Upholding Valor on PTSD
The future of medicine is in your genes. We need your help.

The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is enrolling Veterans into the Million Veteran Program, a national research program that studies how differences in genes, lifestyle and military experiences affect Veterans' health and illnesses.

Woman Veteran for Million Veterans Program - The future of medicine is in your genes

Hope after PTSD

Everyone falls. Even heroes. Chris Hird learned that the hard way. So did the woman that saved him.

Chris Hird

Housing linked to lower health care costs

Scientists and social workers have long known that homeless Veterans have more adverse health conditions, visit the hospital more, and have longer, more expensive stays. But what they didn’t know was that improving a Veteran’s housing also improves their health.

Richard E. Nelson

VA program helps student Veterans

As a Marine infantryman, Louie Fuentes fought in some of the Iraq war’s bloodiest battles.

Louie Fuentes

Vaccination update: SAVE LIVES Act

Updated March 26, 2021 - VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and certain, eligible caregivers. You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the vaccine as prescribed in the new Save Lives Act recently passed by Congress.

A person receives a COVID vaccination

Retiree gives back to VA

A line of anxious Veterans winds down the hall at Salt Lake City VA.

Maria Fruin vaccinates a Veteran

Black Soldiers Fought Two Wars

Of the seven men whom Salt Lake City VA’s streets are named after, only one is African American: Vernon Joseph Baker.

Vernon Baker and President Bill Clinton

Equine-assisted therapy helps Veterans

Six legs trod across a sandy arena. Hooves and feet sink in the dirt as horse and Veteran move as one. It’s called a “Trust Walk,” but where the Veterans are going isn’t as important as why they’re there.

Retired Army National Guard warrant officer Barton Jeffs embraces his horse, Rebel.
