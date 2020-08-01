Stories
Upholding Valor podcast: PTSD
PTSD is something roughly 20 percent of Veterans deal with after service or a long combat deployment. VA understands and has the experts to make a difference in Veterans lives. Don’t suffer in silence. PTSD is treatable.
The future of medicine is in your genes. We need your help.
The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is enrolling Veterans into the Million Veteran Program, a national research program that studies how differences in genes, lifestyle and military experiences affect Veterans' health and illnesses.
Hope after PTSD
Everyone falls. Even heroes. Chris Hird learned that the hard way. So did the woman that saved him.
Housing linked to lower health care costs
Scientists and social workers have long known that homeless Veterans have more adverse health conditions, visit the hospital more, and have longer, more expensive stays. But what they didn’t know was that improving a Veteran’s housing also improves their health.
VA program helps student Veterans
As a Marine infantryman, Louie Fuentes fought in some of the Iraq war’s bloodiest battles.
Vaccination update: SAVE LIVES Act
Updated March 26, 2021 - VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses, and certain, eligible caregivers. You do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare to receive the vaccine as prescribed in the new Save Lives Act recently passed by Congress.
Retiree gives back to VA
A line of anxious Veterans winds down the hall at Salt Lake City VA.
Black Soldiers Fought Two Wars
Of the seven men whom Salt Lake City VA’s streets are named after, only one is African American: Vernon Joseph Baker.
Equine-assisted therapy helps Veterans
Six legs trod across a sandy arena. Hooves and feet sink in the dirt as horse and Veteran move as one. It’s called a “Trust Walk,” but where the Veterans are going isn’t as important as why they’re there.