Immunocompromised Veterans already receiving third dose of COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Aug. 13 a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised Americans. It has now expanded that recommendation to all Americans, who received either of those vaccines.

The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System already is reaching out to our Veterans with compromised to immune systems to set up a time for them to receive a third dose. In order for an immunocompromised Veteran to qualify for a third dose, 28 days must have passed since receiving the second dose. If you believe you fall into this category and do not hear from us, please call your primary care provider.

For all other Veterans, we are laying out plans to receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The plan as per guidance calls for an extra dose eight months after a person received the second shot of the vaccine. The doses would begin Sept. 20. As plans are solidified, we will post updated information here.

If you still have not received the vaccine and would like to, we are still offering walk-in vaccinations in primary care and in our community clinics.

At this point, the CDC is not recommending an additional dose for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but that could change as health researchers receive more data.