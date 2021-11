Beginning Monday November 15, VA Salt Lake City is offering walk-in availability for both the Moderna and J&J boosters at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Additionally, we continue to offer initial-series vaccinations for any Veteran who would like to receive it on a walk-in basis. We still encourage you to call 801-582-1565 and press two to schedule an appointment for your booster shot. More Details

