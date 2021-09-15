Upholding Valor podcast: Afghanistan and 9/11
Two Veterans from two wars describe their emotions surrounding the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coinciding with the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Their candor and vulnerability is both heartbreaking, yet inspiring as we present one of our more powerful episodes of Upholding Valor.
Listen to the Upholding Valor podcast about Afghanistan and 9/11.
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, with community partners KSL and American United Federal Credit Union, has launched a new podcast series called Upholding Valor. The series encourages Veterans of all ages and eras to seek out the resources and programs they have earned while spotlighting their spirit and courage.