Upholding Valor podcast: Equine Therapy

Spiritual healing can be just as important as physical healing. In this week’s Upholding Valor, we look at VA’s Equine Therapy Program and how horses help heal our Veterans.

Listen to the Upholding Valor podcast about Equine Therapy.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, with community partners KSL and American United Federal Credit Union, has launched a new podcast series called Upholding Valor. The series encourages Veterans of all ages and eras to seek out the resources and programs they have earned while spotlighting their spirit and courage.

Listen to previous episodes of the Upholding Valor podcast.