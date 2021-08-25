Upholding Valor podcast: Weight management

The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System goes beyond traditional healthcare to improve the lives of Veterans. In this episode of Upholding Valor a Veteran talks about his weight loss transformation and his journey to peace of mind, body and soul.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, with community partners KSL and American United Federal Credit Union, has launched a new podcast series called Upholding Valor. The series encourages Veterans of all ages and eras to seek out the resources and programs they have earned while spotlighting their spirit and courage.

