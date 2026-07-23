Work with us
At the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Job of the Week | Pharmacy Technician
The job of pharmacy technicians at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System is far different from working in a retail pharmacy.
If you want to build a rewarding career helping Veterans and work for one of the nation’s best large employers, VA Salt Lake City has open positions for pharmacy technician. More information about the position.
Dental
The Dental General Practice Residency is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. It is a comprehensive hospital general dentistry program, providing training at a level beyond that accomplished in pre-doctoral training. Learn more about our Dental General Practice Residency.
Pharmacy
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers both Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) General Pharmacy Practice and Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) psychiatric and ambulatory care pharmacy residencies. Each of the postgraduate programs is 12 months in duration. Our objective at VASLCHCS is to train residents for patient-centric clinical positions by advancing their knowledge, skills and attributes in pharmaceutical care. Learn more about our Pharmacy residency programs.
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Learn more and get involved by visiting our volunteer or donate page
Doing business with VA Salt Lake City health care
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Salt Lake City health care, please call Human Resources at 801-584-1284 to learn more.