Dental General Practice Residency

Off-service assignments include rotations to the general medicine and anesthesiology. These rotations offer the residents opportunity to enhance their knowledge of the relationship between the oral and systemic problems and to broaden their clinical experience in the management of patients with medical and psychiatric conditions.

Specialists come on a weekly basis to assist residents with more complex cases. Specialty coverage includes endodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, prosthodontics and oral medicine.

Weekly didactic seminars are conducted on Wednesday afternoons in conjunction with the GPR residents at the University of Utah. The seminars include lectures from outside sources and journal reviews. In addition, residents participate in pediatric and orthodontic lectures at Primary Children's Hospital twice a month.

Requirements include writing and presenting a paper on a topic agreed upon between the director and the resident, giving a year end case presentation on a particularly interesting case and attending 90% of the weekly didactic seminars.