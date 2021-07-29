PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

The Internal Medicine rotation is a required learning experience for the pharmacy practice resident. It is a six-week experience where the resident will participate in the provision of pharmaceutical care to acute care patients admitted to one of the three internal medicine teams on the Acute Medicine Floor.

Most medicine teams consist of an attending, resident, two intern physicians and medical students. Each internal medicine team cares for up to 20 patients. This rotation allows the resident the opportunity to apply pharmacy-related concepts to patient care as a member of a multi-disciplinary health care team.

The resident is responsible for identifying, preventing and resolving medication therapy issues for patients and serving as a drug information resource for the team. This will include, but is not limited to, performing admission and discharge medication reconciliations, developing pharmaceutical care plans for patients with complicated medical histories as well as for those on high-risk medications, performing pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic assessments, screening medications for appropriate indications and dosing, and proactively identifying drug interactions.

The resident will create therapeutic regimens for individual patients utilizing the VA formulary when possible. These activities are expected to be completed for every patient that is assigned to the resident. The resident’s patient load will vary based on the preceptor’s discretion. The resident is proactively involved in the medication use process, including assisting nursing service with medication-related issues and working to promptly solve problems that impede the appropriate delivery of medications.

Good communication and interpersonal skills are necessary to promote efficient function of the team. The resident will be expected to communicate their findings and recommendations to the appropriate clinician(s).