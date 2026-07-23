PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency

Residents in this program will join a strong primary care work-force where pharmacists are fully integrated and practicing under scopes of practice that allow focus on the full spectrum of chronic disease management needs of patients.

Program purpose

PGY2 Purpose: PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.

Program description

The resident will spend several weeks near the beginning of the residency year as a patient aligned care team (PACT) pharmacist for several providers in the centralized primary care clinic. He or she will have the opportunity to follow up with patients seen during this learning experience longitudinally, to provide continuity of care in patient relationships.

While maintaining this longitudinal panel, the resident will move through various ambulatory learning experiences, working with our team pharmacists in multiple clinics including geriatrics, substance use disorder, gout, rheumatology, neurology, and home based primary care. In each area, emphasis will be placed on facilitating ability to independently see and manage complex patients.

Additionally, the resident will participate with fellow VASLCHCS residents in a residency wellness and mentorship program and will participate with interprofessional trainees in a motivational interviewing training program and in the Musculoskeletal Clinic Centers of Excellence Program.

Summary of rotations and requirements

Required (Core) learning experiences