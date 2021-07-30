PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency
The VA Salt Lake City PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency was established as a new program for the 2019-20 academic year, joining the site’s already strong PGY1 and PGY2 psychiatric residency programs. Residents in this program will join a strong primary care work-force where pharmacists are fully integrated and practicing under scopes of practice that allow focus on the full spectrum of chronic disease management needs of patients.
Program purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.
PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Program description
The resident will spend the first quarter of the residency year as a patient aligned care team (PACT) pharmacist for several providers in the centralized primary care clinic. He or she will have the opportunity to follow up with patients seen during this learning experience longitudinally, to provide continuity of care in patient relationships.
While maintaining this longitudinal panel, the resident will move through various ambulatory learning experiences, working with our team pharmacists in multiple clinics, including: geriatrics, substance use disorder, anticoagulation, gout, heart failure, and renal. In each area, emphasis will be placed on facilitating ability to independently see and manage complex patients. The resident will additionally participate with fellow PGY2 psychiatry residents in a longitudinal leadership seminar where they will develop and use soft skills in addition to their clinical skills to enable them to work through challenges and promote positive change and growth in future work environments.
Required (core) learning experiences
The resident will spend 10 weeks of his/her residency year as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for several PACT teams in the primary care clinics on VASLCHCS’s main campus. He/she will provide chronic disease management and patient/caregiver education while developing proficiency in working as part of an interprofessional team in a primary care setting.
During this rotation, the resident will also spend time in gout, renal, and heart failure clinics. The resident will work with patients seen and managed in clinic during this rotation longitudinally, to develop skills in continuity of care.
The resident will spend four weeks working with a nationally recognized anticoagulation and thrombosis service. This team approaches anticoagulation management in unique and interesting ways – having evolved with the needs of this rapidly changing field.
CPSs in the service offer consultative services to inpatient and outpatient providers, serve as patient advocates and educators, and deliver anticoagulation drug therapy management utilizing novel methods, with a focus on population-based approaches to care. Patient care during the rotation will focus on the highest risk patients, such as those with LVADS. This rotation can be tailored to meet specific interests of the resident.
Seven weeks of the residency experience will be spent on the Geriatrics PACT team, gaining experience in managing healthcare in our oldest veterans. The resident will have the opportunity to participate in the Geri-assessment clinic and in daily geriatric clinics.
The resident will have the opportunity to spend 4 weeks expanding skills learned in the main facility primary care clinics in a setting with fewer resources – in a more “rural” setting – working at one of our community based outpatient clinics.
The resident will spend 6 weeks working closely with our most vulnerable veteran population – those suffering from substance abuse, mental health conditions, homelessness, and other difficult ailments. This will be a truly unique opportunity to work with our Vulnerable Veteran Innovative PACT (VIP) team.
Six weeks of the residency experience will be spent working in the women’s health clinic, gaining proficiency in addressing women’s specific health concerns. This rotation will also encompass time in the metabolic and obesity clinic and time working with our transgender population.
The resident will participate in formulary management throughout the year, attend leadership seminars with other VASLCHCS residents, perform an outcomes analysis project, participate in the Musculoskeletal Centers of Excellence program with residents from other training disciplines, teach at local pharmacy schools, and participate in an interprofessional didactic case study series with trainees from other professions.
Possible elective learning experiences
- Advanced PACT
- Academic detailing
- Emergency Department
- Hematology/Oncology
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Rheumatology
- Rural Health/Population Health
- Transitions of care
- Custom experiences may be developed based on resident interest