PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency

Program purpose

PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.

PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.

Program description

The resident will spend the first quarter of the residency year as a patient aligned care team (PACT) pharmacist for several providers in the centralized primary care clinic. He or she will have the opportunity to follow up with patients seen during this learning experience longitudinally, to provide continuity of care in patient relationships.

While maintaining this longitudinal panel, the resident will move through various ambulatory learning experiences, working with our team pharmacists in multiple clinics, including: geriatrics, substance use disorder, anticoagulation, gout, heart failure, and renal. In each area, emphasis will be placed on facilitating ability to independently see and manage complex patients. The resident will additionally participate with fellow PGY2 psychiatry residents in a longitudinal leadership seminar where they will develop and use soft skills in addition to their clinical skills to enable them to work through challenges and promote positive change and growth in future work environments.