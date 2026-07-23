PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program was started in the 2019-20 academic year. It joined the already strong PGY1 pharmacy practice and PGY2 psychiatric residency programs. The ambulatory care program has been designed, is supported, and was long-anticipated by preceptors who have several years of both practice and residency-precepting experience.
Residents in this program will join a strong primary care work-force where pharmacists are fully integrated and practicing under scopes of practice that allow focus on the full spectrum of chronic disease management needs of patients.
Program purpose
PGY2 Purpose: PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Program description
The resident will spend several weeks near the beginning of the residency year as a patient aligned care team (PACT) pharmacist for several providers in the centralized primary care clinic. He or she will have the opportunity to follow up with patients seen during this learning experience longitudinally, to provide continuity of care in patient relationships.
While maintaining this longitudinal panel, the resident will move through various ambulatory learning experiences, working with our team pharmacists in multiple clinics including geriatrics, substance use disorder, gout, rheumatology, neurology, and home based primary care. In each area, emphasis will be placed on facilitating ability to independently see and manage complex patients.
Additionally, the resident will participate with fellow VASLCHCS residents in a residency wellness and mentorship program and will participate with interprofessional trainees in a motivational interviewing training program and in the Musculoskeletal Clinic Centers of Excellence Program.
Summary of rotations and requirements
Required (Core) learning experiences
Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
The resident will spend several weeks of his/her residency year as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for several PACT teams in the primary care clinics on VASLCHCS’s main campus. He/she will provide chronic disease management and patient/caregiver education while developing proficiency in working as part of an interprofessional team in a primary care setting The resident will work with some patients seen and managed in clinic during this rotation longitudinally, to develop skills in continuity of care.
Geri PACT
Six weeks of the residency experience will be spent on the Geriatrics PACT team, gaining experience in managing healthcare in our oldest veterans. The resident will have the opportunity to participate in the Geri-assessment clinic and in daily geriatric clinics.
Community Based Outpatient Clinic
The resident will have the opportunity to spend 4 weeks expanding skills learned in the main facility primary care clinics in a setting with fewer resources – in a more “rural” setting – working at one of our community based outpatient clinics.
Primary Care Substance Abuse/Primary Care Behavioral Health
The resident will spend 4 weeks working closely with our most vulnerable veteran population – those suffering from substance abuse, mental health conditions, homelessness, and other difficult ailments. This will be a truly unique opportunity to work with our Vulnerable Veteran Innovative PACT (VIP) team.
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
Four weeks of the residency experience will be spent working in Home Based Primary Care, providing care for some of our most complex veterans and having the opportunity to complete home visits.
Rheumatology/Neurology
Four weeks of the residency experience will be spent in the rheumatology and neurology clinics with our embedded pharmacist in those clinics where the resident will gain experience in migraine management and more complex neurologic conditions along with gout, rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatologic diseases.
Longitudinal Experiences
The resident will participate in formulary management throughout the year, attend residency wellness and mentorship meetings with other VASLCHCS residents, perform an outcomes analysis project, participate in the Musculoskeletal Centers of Excellence program with residents from other training disciplines, learn motivational interviewing skills with mentorship from psychology providers and trainees, and have the opportunity to teach at local pharmacy schools.
Possible elective learning experiences
- Advanced PACT
- Anticoagulation/Thrombosis
- Emergency Department
- Formulary Management – Admin
- Hematology/Oncology
- Rehab Medicine
- Mental Health Transitions of Care
- Teaching and Precepting
- VA Primary Care Introduction
- Women’s Health
- Custom experiences may be developed based on resident interest
Contacts
Keawe Makaimoku, PharmD, BCACP – VA Salt Lake City PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Director
Email: Michael.Makaimoku@va.gov
Amy Genisot, PharmD – VA Salt Lake City PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Coordinator
Email: amy.genisot@va.gov
Accreditation status
Full eight-year accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)
Application process
Early commitment from the PGY-1 program into the PGY-2 program is highly encouraged. Open PGY-2 slots are matched through PhORCAS. Application materials must be submitted using PhORCAS (see application deadline in the PhORCAS portal). The Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency NMS Code is 787065. If selected, a virtual interview is required and is usually scheduled for late January or February.
Note: This residency site agrees that no person at this site will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.