Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The VA OAA NP residency competency-based curriculum consists of 80% experiential learning activities and 20% didactic learning activities focused on the advancement of clinical knowledge, interventions and treatment planning. The curriculum includes Veteran-centric topics and principles of assessment, diagnostics, and treatment of complex patients that incorporate the bio-psycho-social aspects of the whole person and evidence-based practice. The unique VA OAA NP residency training is delivered in the interprofessional learning environment in which NP residents work collaboratively across disciplines with physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, social workers, and other health profession resident trainees. Evidence-based practice is a central tenet of the program and residents complete a scholarly/quality improvement project during their training year, leading to improved patient and organizational outcomes as well as providing opportunities for scholarly presentations and publications.

Experiential learning

The 12-month curricular program is designed as progressive model over the residency year. The residency consists of longitudinal continuity experiences and multiple rotations/intensive learning experiences in a variety of PMH and PC specialty clinical settings.

Didactic sessions

Residents attend scheduled meetings, seminars and didactic sessions. Didactic sessions consist of a variety of academic/learning activities, grand rounds, didactic classes, simulation, role-play and clinical conferences.

Interprofessional collaboration

Nurse practitioner residents collaborate with medicine, pharmacy, social work, nursing, administrative teams and residents from other disciplines during the training year.

Professional development

Networking, collaborating, meeting new colleagues, and building relationships is key to professional development and career advancement within the program.

Scholarly project

Evidence-based practice and completion of a scholarly/evidence-based/quality improvement projects is a requirement of the program. Residents engage in quality enhancement and/or system redesign projects during their training, leading to improved patient and organizational outcomes as well as providing opportunities for scholarly presentations and publications.

Note: In extenuating circumstances, the VA Office of Academic Affiliations Nursing Education Director may grant a “90-day grace period” to highly qualified NP residency candidate(s) whose licensure and board certification have been delayed. Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program. If a nurse practitioner resident fails to meet board certification or licensure requirement within the 90 days since the start of the program, the trainee will be terminated from the program.