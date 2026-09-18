The Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.

Training Director

Renn Sweeney, Ph.D.

caroline.sweeney@va.gov

Associate Training Director

Channing Cochran, Psy.D.

channing.cochran@va.gov

Psychology Doctoral Internship

Application Deadline: Nov. 15

Number of positions Available: 8

The APA accredited internship at the VASLCHCS is a full-time, generalist internship in clinical psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for clinical practice of psychology in a variety of settings with an emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical settings. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practice. At VASLCHCS, interns generally select their own rotations that fit their training goals. In addition, all interns receive training in six months of both psychotherapy and neuropsychological assessment. We pride ourselves on creating a friendly, nurturing training environment and aim to create a positive, collegial atmosphere that is conducive for learning and growth.