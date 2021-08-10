Psychology Training

The APA accredited internship at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System is a full-time, generalist internship. We are committed to providing high-quality, generalist internship training. We pride ourselves on creating a friendly, nurturing environment. Interns generally select their own rotations. In addition, all interns receive training in six months of both psychotherapy and neuropsychological assessment. We aim to create a positive, collegial atmosphere that is conducive for learning and growth.