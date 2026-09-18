Psychology Training
The Psychology Training Program at the VASLCHCS offers a Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship and a Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship, as well as training for advanced doctoral trainees as part of the Clinical Psychology Practicum. Please see below for further information regarding each of these specific training offerings.
The Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.
Training Director
Renn Sweeney, Ph.D.
caroline.sweeney@va.gov
Associate Training Director
Channing Cochran, Psy.D.
channing.cochran@va.gov
Psychology Doctoral Internship
Application Deadline: Nov. 15
Number of positions Available: 8
The APA accredited internship at the VASLCHCS is a full-time, generalist internship in clinical psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for clinical practice of psychology in a variety of settings with an emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical settings. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practice. At VASLCHCS, interns generally select their own rotations that fit their training goals. In addition, all interns receive training in six months of both psychotherapy and neuropsychological assessment. We pride ourselves on creating a friendly, nurturing training environment and aim to create a positive, collegial atmosphere that is conducive for learning and growth.
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
Application Deadline: Dec. 7
The APA-accredited Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship at VASLCHCS offers five full-time positions that provide one year of clinical training in the following focus areas.
Applicants can apply to multiple postdoctoral tracks.
PTSD (two positions available)
Fellows in the PTSD track focus on the assessment and treatment of PTSD, co-occurring mild traumatic brain injury, and post-deployment readjustment concerns, particularly for OEF/OIF/OND Veterans. Fellows will gain advanced skills in delivering assessments and evidence-based psychotherapies for diverse Veterans with military-related trauma.
Program Director
Cicely Taravella, Ph.D.
cicely.taravella2@va.gov
Health Psychology (two positions available)
Fellows in the Health Psychology track will gain advanced skills in providing interprofessional primary care/behavioral health assessment and psychotherapy interventions in both general and older adult populations.
Program Director
Karen Jordan, Ph.D.
Karen.jordan2@va.gov
Addiction Treatment (one position available)
Fellows in the Addiction Treatment track focus on treating Veterans with co-occurring addiction and mental health, medical, and/or psychosocial issues. There are multiple specialty opportunities available in this track, including addiction and behavioral health, PTSD, DBT, residential care, and intensive outpatient care.
Program Director
Christine Rosner, Ph.D.
christine.rosner@va.gov
Clinical Psychology Practicum
Application Deadline: Feb. 18
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System Practicum usually provides training for a dozen advanced doctoral trainees, usually at least in their third year of graduate school. Currently, we host students from University of Utah Counseling and Clinic Psychology Programs, Utah State, and BYU. There are many choices for training emphasis, such as PTSD, Vital, Assessment, Outpatient Psychotherapy, and Behavioral Health.
Program Coordinator
Christina Derbidge, Ph.D.
christina.derbidge@va.gov
Eligibility requirements
For any psychology training track at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System, we abide by all eligibility requirements as described on this website. Per VA policy, VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System can only offer training positions to United States citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution.
APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Questions related to the accredited status of any of these programs should be directed to: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone: