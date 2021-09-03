 Skip to Content
Recreation Therapy Internship Program

The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers excellent internship opportunities in the summer, spring, and fall semesters for students who are pursuing a degree in Recreation Therapy. Interns will be placed in a dynamic internship experience with unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. Interns are supervised by a CTRS and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a recreation therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from a variety of therapists in various populations.

Areas of internship experience opportunities

  • Acute Mental Health
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Substance Use Treatment
  • Whole Health
  • Physical Disability & Adaptive Sports

To qualify for an internship at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System 

  • Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university
  • Complete a minimum of 100 practicum/work hours within a recreation therapy setting or other human health services related setting
  • Ensure completion of all required recreation therapy coursework outlined by the university

Please include all of the following documents in your application packet

  • Cover letter with resume
  • Two letters of recommendation (one from a professor, one from a professional within the field of Recreation Therapy or other human health services profession)
  • Unofficial current class transcript or a class guide detailing a completion of all required course work
  • Completed internship application
Recreation Therapy internship application (PDF)

Application deadlines

  • Summer Internship (May to August): Feb. 1
  • Fall Internship (September to December): June 1
  • Spring Internship (January to April): Oct. 1

Internship coordinator

Allison Thelin, TRS, CTRS
Allison.Thelin@va.gov
801-582-1565, ext. 2617

Procedure for the selection of an intern

  • Internship coordinator will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews if appropriate.
  • Student will complete an interview with internship coordinator.
  • If accepted, the student will be notified and congratulated by the internship supervisor via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed proper placement with the university.
  • Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete a physical, TB testing, and fingerprinting/background check by our VA or a VA in your area (we will arrange for this).

Please note

  • We require 14 weeks for an internship but are happy to meet the university’s standards if they require a longer time frame.
  • VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System internship positions are full-time, 40 hours per week for 14 weeks and unpaid.

Resources

VA Recreation Therapy Service

VA Adaptive Sports & Therapeutic Arts

 

