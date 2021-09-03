Recreation Therapy Internship Program
The VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System offers excellent internship opportunities in the summer, spring, and fall semesters for students who are pursuing a degree in Recreation Therapy. Interns will be placed in a dynamic internship experience with unique opportunities for personal and professional growth. Interns are supervised by a CTRS and progressively experience the full-time responsibilities of a recreation therapist. Students will have an opportunity to learn from a variety of therapists in various populations.
Areas of internship experience opportunities
- Acute Mental Health
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
- Substance Use Treatment
- Whole Health
- Physical Disability & Adaptive Sports
To qualify for an internship at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System
- Verify that there is an affiliation agreement in place with the university
- Complete a minimum of 100 practicum/work hours within a recreation therapy setting or other human health services related setting
- Ensure completion of all required recreation therapy coursework outlined by the university
Please include all of the following documents in your application packet
- Cover letter with resume
- Two letters of recommendation (one from a professor, one from a professional within the field of Recreation Therapy or other human health services profession)
- Unofficial current class transcript or a class guide detailing a completion of all required course work
- Completed internship application
Application deadlines
- Summer Internship (May to August): Feb. 1
- Fall Internship (September to December): June 1
- Spring Internship (January to April): Oct. 1
Internship coordinator
Allison Thelin, TRS, CTRS
Allison.Thelin@va.gov
801-582-1565, ext. 2617
Procedure for the selection of an intern
- Internship coordinator will review all required documents submitted by students as delineated above and coordinate internship interviews if appropriate.
- Student will complete an interview with internship coordinator.
- If accepted, the student will be notified and congratulated by the internship supervisor via email and/or telephone. While a student may select our agency for internship, it is not a guarantee of placement until the agency has officially confirmed proper placement with the university.
- Upon acceptance into this program, the student will need to complete a physical, TB testing, and fingerprinting/background check by our VA or a VA in your area (we will arrange for this).
Please note
- We require 14 weeks for an internship but are happy to meet the university’s standards if they require a longer time frame.
- VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System internship positions are full-time, 40 hours per week for 14 weeks and unpaid.
Resources
VA Adaptive Sports & Therapeutic Arts