PC NP Residency Program Application

The program supports the transition from academia to practice and prepares new NPs to become confident and competent primary care providers by providing didactic seminars, grand rounds, supervised clinical practice, specialty rotations, leadership training, inter-professional education and tele-medicine training during the 12-month period. Upon completion of this residency program, graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate.

Our program will support 2 or 3 residents for the 2021-22 cohort beginning in mid-August 2021 with completion in mid-August 2022.

Application Link VA Form 2850-D

PC NP Residency eligibility

US Citizenship

Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited nurse practitioner program (FNP or AGPCNP)

Recent graduate within the past 12 months (within 12 months of beginning of residency each year)

No employment as an NP between graduation and beginning NP residency

Hold a Masters and/or Doctorate degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult Gerontologic Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

Proficiency in written and spoken English

Completion of each of the following: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, flu shot, Hep B titer

Application requirements

Completed PC NP Residency application

A Letter of Interest (no more than two double-spaced pages to include but not limited to the following):

Three most important professional goals

Discussion of experience with a variety of patient populations--veterans, vulnerable, underserved, or elderly populations

How career goals align with the PC NP role and with furthering the NP profession

Curriculum Vitae/Resume to include each of the following in this order:

Education

Work Experience

Research & Publications (if applicable)

Leadership Service

Life Experiences

Professional Memberships

Awards/Honors

Personal Interests

Unofficial nursing school transcripts (Official transcripts are required upon graduation)

A copy of recent BLS and/or ACLS

A copy of APRN License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

A copy of DEA License (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

A copy of FNP or AGPC NP Board-Certification (not required with application but required prior to beginning residency)

Three (3) letters of recommendation* One (1) letter from an academic instructor One (1) letter from a preceptor (a different person from the above-mentioned academic instructor) One (1) letter from an employer or co-worker





* Content in each letter should include the nature of the work relationship with the candidate, the candidate’s work performance, the candidate’s interpersonal skills, and any strengths/talents the candidate would bring to this residency program.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until February 26, 2021

Letters of Acceptance will be mailed by April 9, 2021

Early submission is highly recommended

For eligible candidates, in person or phone interviews with VA faculty will be scheduled in March 2021. You will be contacted regarding the specific date and time for interviews.

Letters of Acceptance will be emailed by April 9, 2021. The letter will include follow-up instructions regarding completion of the HR process, appointment with individual supervisors, and orientation.

Submit documents as attachments to an email to: Stacey.shaffer2@va.gov. Letters of recommendation can be included in your application or come from authors directly in PDF format.

Stacey Shaffer MSN, AGPC NP-BC

Director, Post-Graduate Primary Care NP Residency Program

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

stacey.shaffer2@va.gov