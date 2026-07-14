PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
The PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residents at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) have the opportunity to be an integral part of multidisciplinary teams throughout all rotation experiences.
There are two resident positions available. This program is an advanced practice mental health residency designed to prepare the resident for a psychiatric pharmacy specialist position or adjunct faculty position.
There are 11 clinical pharmacy preceptors within mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) settings; clinical pharmacists at this facility are well-respected and function at the top of their license. Strengths of the program include interdisciplinary teamwork through clinical rotations and in didactic settings, mentor support for research and quality improvement projects within pharmacy administration and the research department, and a wide range of inpatient and outpatient clinical rotations. Please do not hesitate to contact us for more information about the residency program.
Program Purpose
The PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency experiences to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in advanced or specialized practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area.
Rotation Descriptions
The PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency at VASLCHCS includes various elective and core rotations, including the clinical pharmacist preceptors. There is rotation flexibility if resident interests change during residency.
Core Rotations
Inpatient Psychiatric Unit (IPU)
Preceptors: Joel Grussendorf, PharmD, BCPP; Rachel Bauer, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP; Cathy Yao, PharmD, BCPP.
There are four teams within this 30-bed unit and various trainees of all disciplines with whom the resident will be working (psychology interns, physician assistants (PA), nurse practitioners (NP), psychiatry residents, etc.). The is involved in daily patient rounds, completes admission and discharge medication reconciliations, provides medication management and treatment recommendations, and leads topic discussions. There are sometimes opportunities to precept students and residents during this rotation.
Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP)
Preceptors: Sadie Roestenburg, PharmD, BCPP; Audrey Wadhwani, PharmD, BCPP
SARRTP is a 30-bed residential treatment program for Veterans with substance use disorders and concomitant mental health disorders, including PTSD. The Veterans reside on the unit for 5-9 weeks depending on their treatment plan. The pharmacy resident will interact with a dynamic interdisciplinary clinical staff (psychiatrist, physician assistant, social workers, psychologists, recreational therapist, etc.), along with various trainees in these areas. The resident completes admission and discharge medication reconciliations, documents encounters and interventions, provides medication management and treatment recommendations for the team, and leads patient education groups and topic discussions. Other experiences include attending the Veteran groups related to SUD treatment to obtain different perspectives about residential treatment, in addition to attending recreational therapy outings.
Services for Outpatient Addiction and Recovery (SOAR) clinic
Preceptor: Zac Hill, PharmD, BCPP
The SOAR team, embedded within Addiction Treatment Services (ATS), is an interdisciplinary team focused on caring for those with addiction and co-occurring mental health, medical, and psychosocial issues. Throughout a Veteran’s course of treatment, the SOAR team provides care coordination through a stepped care model. The resident will see patients for mental health medication management appointments, provide medication management recommendations to psychiatric staff, and coordinate medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for patients. They will have the opportunity to lead patient education groups in the intensive outpatient program and develop topic discussions related to SUDs. The resident will interact with various disciplines and trainees (psychology, social work, psychiatry, and nursing, etc.). Other experiences may include assisting with lectures for University of Utah pharmacy students and participating in recovery-oriented substance abuse groups to experience multiple facets of outpatient substance abuse treatment.
Vulnerable Veteran Innovative Patient Aligned Care Team (VIP-PACT)
Preceptors: Natalie Valentino, PharmD, BCPP; Jake Matano, PharmD, MBA
The VIP team offers a unique primary care service delivery model with a goal to improve the health of Veterans who are particularly vulnerable due to medical disease and/or their social determinants. This includes Veterans with substance use disorders, co-occurring addiction and pain disorders, social determinants of health (ex. homelessness), and high utilizers of healthcare services. The VIP team consists of two MH/SUD PharmDs, three physicians, nurses, and a social worker who work collaboratively to determine appropriate treatment plans. On this rotation, the resident will have the opportunity to manage patients longitudinally for medications for substance use disorders and fully integrate into the team through shared medical appointments with primary care providers.
Outpatient Mental Health (OMH)
Preceptor: Jeff Gower, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS
This rotation provides exposure to a broad range of outpatient mental health care experiences. In addition to participating in medication management visits with the preceptor’s patient panel, the resident will build relationships with other practitioners and improve medication management abilities through participation in several services, including clozapine clinic, the Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery (ICMHR) team that serves Veterans with serious mental illnesses in the community, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). Additional rotation activities include completing mental health pharmacist consults, non-formulary review, coordination of long-acting injectable antipsychotics, and supporting the lithium monitoring clinic.
Mental Health Consult Liaison
Preceptor: Ana Kasabyan, APRN; Jacob Matano, PharmD, MBA
The resident will work in an interdisciplinary team consisting of psychology, social work, neurology, and psychiatry to assess and evaluate patients on inpatient medical floors of the hospital with acute mental health needs. The resident will be expected to respond to consults/pages placed by acute medicine teams, assess disease state endorsed for evaluation, goals of care, and obtain pertinent social history from patients through clinical interviewing. Expectation of pharmacy resident will be to function in the same capacity as psychiatric medical residents to develop clinical interviewing skills, communication with acute care medical team for recommendations, and documentation of recommended interventions for medications, non-pharmacologic, and follow-up for all parties involved.
Toxicology - Utah Poison Control Center
Director of Utah Poison Control Center: Amberly Johnson PharmD, DABAT.
Preceptors: there are approximately 12 preceptors that rotate the precepting responsibilities depending on days/times of year of the rotation.
Utah Poison Control Center (UPCC) is a certified regional poison control center, established in 1954 that serves the entire state of Utah and is located on the University of Utah campus. The UPCC responds to approximately 120 requests for assistance daily and over 40,000 cases annually. The service is staffed around-the-clock by pharmacists and nurses who have additional training in clinical toxicology. Students on rotation will interact with various members of the UPCC team. Students will meet almost daily with medical toxicologists who will participate in rounds, inpatient bedside consults, and topic discussions, weekly with SPIs that include a nurse and pharmacists, and several times with the health education staff in discussions about and participation in outreach education. Students and residents on rotation will be involved in the management of cases that are admitted to the hospital for treatment, which is approximately 5% of all cases managed by the poison center and represents the most seriously ill. Trainees will conduct telephone follow-up calls, work up patients, provide recommendations to healthcare providers, present patient cases, present topic discussions, and more. This rotation requires travel off VA campus, travel funds not provided by VA.
Elective Rotations
Various electives can be pursued within the VA or other non-VA facilities pending resident interest and preceptor availability. Please speak to current residents, and RPD/RPC for each year's active elective opportunities available.
Precepting and Teaching
Residents can elect to precept a student or PGY1 resident on rotation, or repeat a core rotation with a precepting emphasis, depending on availability and rotation schedule. Residents also have various opportunities to assist with pharmacy student trainings and teaching didactics at the University of Utah.
Other Learning Experiences
Longitudinal Rotation
Patient Group Education Facilitation - The resident will have the opportunity to observe group education facilitation on the SARRTP unit for 1-2 weeks, then will work towards independently facilitating one-hour per week group education. The residents will spend one 1/2 day each week for approximately 6 months in this experience.
Longitudinal Patient Panel
Residents will follow 5-10 patients from this experience throughout the year, either with a SUD pharmacist mental health preceptor or a non-pharmacist prescriber. The residents will be responsible for coordinating follow up with both the patient and the preceptor at appropriate intervals. Follow up is conducted during downtime on their scheduled rotations. While the pharmacist or prescriber preceptor will provide oversight, the resident is considered the patients' pharmacist provider and responsible for all aspects of medication management. The purpose of this rotation is to gain experience with continuity of care and independent outpatient practice.
Weekend Staffing
Residents are required to staff one weekend per month (Saturday and Sunday) on the IPU and SARRTP. Responsibilities include completing admission and discharge medication reconciliation and providing medication management recommendations to the weekend psychiatry team, teaching patient medication education groups, and addressing medication needs.
Other opportunities and experiences
- Motivational Interviewing Longitudinal Program rotation which involves recording MI sessions with veterans and psychologist feedback in order to improve skills throughout the year.
- Psychiatric Interdisciplinary Seminar two times per month (NP residents, psychology interns, pharmacy residents, etc.) discussing various psychiatric topics and learning about each other’s disciplines.
- Year-long research or process improvement project with support and trainings from the SLC VA Systems Redesign and Improvement team, along with a pharmacy mentor.
- Administrative Time and Practice Management to facilitate completion of residency requirements and improve work-life balance.
- Presenting a Continuing Education (CE) topic accredited through Partners for Advancing Clinical Education (PACE) or The Utah Society of Health-System Pharmacists (USHP).
- Medication use evaluation (MUE) completion, including presentation to our SLC VA P&T Committee.
- Tentative funding for registration and travel is for either ASHP Midyear or the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) Annual Meeting. Authorized absence will be approved should the resident choose to attend both, pending annual budgets.
- Verbal platform presentation of year-long project at Mountain States Conference located at the University of Utah in the Spring.
Contacts
Sadie Roestenburg, PharmD, BCPP
VA Salt Lake City Psychiatric PGY2 Residency Director
VA Salt Lake City HCS Pharmacy Administration 119
500 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Phone: 801-582-1565 , ext. 1839
Email: sadie.roestenburg@va.gov
Jake Matano, PharmD
VA Salt Lake City Psychiatric PGY2 Residency Coordinator
VA Salt Lake City HCS Pharmacy Administration 119
500 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Phone: 801-582-1565 , ext. 3111
Email: jacob.matano@va.gov
Accreditation status
Active accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)
Application process
Early commitment from the PGY-1 Program into the PGY-2 program is highly encouraged. Open PGY-2 slots are matched through the VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC) Process or PhORCAS. The Postgraduate Year Two (PGY2) Psychiatric Pharmacy residency NMS Code is 655866. Please reach out to the current residents and/or RPD/RPC for complete details related to early commitment, VANEC, and PhORCAS process and deadlines for residency application.
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