PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency

Inpatient Psychiatric Unit (IPU)

Preceptors: Allison Beatty, BCPP (Faculty at Roseman University in South Jordan, Utah with clinical appointment at VASLC); David Denio, BCPP; Joel Grussendorf, BCPP.

There are four teams within this 30-bed unit and various trainees of all disciplines with whom the resident will be working (psychology interns, physician assistants (PA), nurse practitioners (NP), psychiatry residents, etc.). The resident teaches patient education groups, is involved in daily patient rounds, completes admission and discharge medication reconciliations, provides medication management and treatment recommendations, and leads topic discussions. There are usually opportunities to precept students and residents during this rotation.

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP)

Preceptor: Sadie Roestenburg, BCPS

SARRTP is a 15-bed residential treatment program for Veterans with substance use disorders and often-times concomitant mental health disorders, including PTSD. The Veterans reside on the unit for 5-9 weeks depending on their treatment plan (SUD vs. SUD + PTSD treatment). The pharmacy resident will interact with a dynamic interdisciplinary clinical staff (psychiatrist, physician assistant, social workers, psychologists, recreational therapist, etc.), along with various trainees in these areas. The resident completes admission and discharge medication reconciliations, provides medication management and treatment recommendations for the team, and leads patient education groups and topic discussions. Other experiences include participating in didactic lectures with psychiatric residents at the University Neuropsychiatric Institute, and attending the Veteran groups related to SUD treatment to obtain different perspectives about residential treatment.

Services for Outpatient Addiction and Recovery (SOAR) clinic

Preceptor: Zac Hill, BCPP

The SOAR team, embedded within Addiction Treatment Services (ATS), is an interdisciplinary team focused on caring for those with addiction and co-occurring mental health, medical, and psychosocial issues. Throughout a Veteran’s course of treatment, the SOAR team provides care coordination through a stepped care model. The resident will see patients for mental health medication management appointments, provide medication management recommendations to psychiatric staff, and coordinate medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for patients. They will have the opportunity to lead patient education groups in the intensive outpatient program and develop topic discussions related to SUDs. The resident will interact with various disciplines and trainees (psychology, social work, psychiatry, and nursing, etc.) as well as participate in didactic lectures with psychiatric residents at University Neuropsychiatric Institute. Other experiences may include assisting with lectures for University of Utah pharmacy students and participating in recovery-oriented substance abuse groups to experience multiple facets of outpatient substance abuse treatment.

Vulnerable Veteran Innovated Patient Aligned Care Team (VIP-PACT)

Preceptors: Amy Butz, BCPP; Natalie Valentino, BCPP

The VIP team offers a unique primary care service delivery model with a goal to improve the health of Veterans who are particularly vulnerable due to medical disease and/or their social determinants. This includes Veterans with substance use disorders, co-occurring addiction and pain disorders, social determinants of health (ex. homelessness), and high utilizers of healthcare services. The VIP team consists of 2 MH/SUD PharmDs, 3 addiction medicine MDs, a mental health APRN, and a social worker who work collaboratively to determine appropriate treatment plans. On this unique rotation, the resident will have the opportunity to manage patients longitudinally for OUD/AUD MAT, including management of buprenorphine/naloxone, manage mental health medications, and fully integrate into the team through shared medical appointments with primary care providers.

Outpatient Mental Health (OMH) and Primary Care Mental Health Integration

Preceptor: Jeff Gower, BCPP, BCPS

This rotation provides exposure to a broad range of outpatient mental health care experiences. The resident will build relationships with other practitioners and improve medication management abilities through participation in several services, including: clozapine clinic, Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) team which serves Veterans with serious mental illnesses in the community, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). Additional rotation activities include completing mental health pharmacist consults, non-formulary review, coordination of long-acting injectable antipsychotics, and supporting the lithium monitoring clinic.

Geriatric outpatient clinics - (Geri-assessment, Geri-PACT clinic, Geri-med psych, G-HELP (geriatric high-risk evaluation and liaison program)

Preceptor: Jenni Ladutko, BCPS

This rotation is a required learning experience designed to strengthen the resident’s knowledge and skill set in outpatient psychiatry, geriatric primary care and geriatric mental health concerns. The resident will be involved with many different outpatient geriatric services throughout the rotation. The goals for the resident are to work as a mid-level provider to develop pharmaceutical care plans targeted to optimize mental health conditions, reduce polypharmacy, and manage chronic disease states in geriatric populations. He/she will have extensive experience working with interdisciplinary teams, and independently in clinical pharmacist clinic. Experiences include, working in geri-med psych clinic in primary care, geri-psych with mental health providers, geri-assessment clinic with an interdisciplinary team, geriatric PACT clinics, and in GHELP (Geriatric High Risk Evaluation and Liaison Program) and provide at home medication evaluations. This rotation and experiences within the rotation can be customizable to meet the resident’s rotation and career goals.

Mental Health Pharmacy Transitions of Care Services

Preceptor: Rachel Bauer, BCPP, BCPS

The MH Pharmacy Transitions of Care Services was created to streamline the discharge process from community psychiatric hospitals to minimize medication related errors and optimize care for Veterans. The MH Pharmacy Transitions of Care Rotation may be either elective or longitudinal rotations. During the elective rotation, the resident will collaborate with a community facility to gain information about the practice of pharmacy and psychiatric medication use within that facility. The resident will coordinate care and discharge prescriptions for veterans discharging from that facility, and provide medication reconciliation with VA records and education to patients. During the longitudinal experience, the resident will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of their assigned facility and engage in QA/QI projects throughout the rotation.