Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program

We recognize that to be successful a new graduate registered nurse requires support in many forms. The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) program is a 12-month CCNE-accredited program for recent registered nurse graduates as they transition from student to their first professional RN role that allows you to work as confident, experienced RN at the program’s conclusion

Our nurse residency program is a Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accredited program since November 2015. Clinical rotations and learning activities build upon knowledge gained and competencies developed during residents’ prelicensure educational and precepted clinical experiences designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition from novice to competent, professional nurses. These experiences emphasize the development of clinical and leadership skills in order to be successful as a full partner within the healthcare team. Curriculum and clinical experiences encourage development of effective decision-making skills, interpreting and incorporating evidence-based research into daily practice, supporting clinical leadership at point of care and promoting life-long learning and resilience in nursing practice. As a nurse resident you will practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and the VA healthcare system as your experience will cover multiple inpatient and outpatient clinical settings within the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. The year is like a fellowship – you will earn significant work experience, as well as clinical and professional training and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position.

About the PB-RNR Program

Engage in a 12-month trainee program that fosters a supportive learning and working environment, enabling you to perform as an experienced RN at the program’s conclusion

Participate in supervised and precepted clinical experience, with graduated autonomy as competency is demonstrated

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings, gaining experience developing and growing your skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues

Understand the continuum of care across the entire VA health care system

Attend monthly didactic instruction and seminars, experiential learning opportunities and simulation exercises

Work various shifts based on the preceptor’s availability and didactic course schedule

(variable days/swings/some weekends and/or nights). No holidays. Be based on a home unit in one of the following departments: Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, Acute Medicine, Post-Surgical, Telemetry, or Inpatient Psychiatric Unit and rotate through both inpatient and outpatient units and clinics

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us and fulfilling the VA’s mission to insure that Veterans receive the highest quality of care in a safe environment

Salary & Benefits

Receive a $55,598 stipend (as of AY2020-21) over the course of the year

Accrued annual and sick leave starting from day one

Eligible for health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Note: PB-RNR nurse residents are considered health professions trainees (HPTs) and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After successful completion of the residency we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.

Applications for the 2020-21 Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR)

Our program is limited to 10 participants, is highly competitive and seeks new graduate registered nurses who are driven, mission-centric, compassionate, resilient, and possess effective interpersonal skills to be effective change agents. It is an intensive 12-month program, using a three-phase curriculum intended to prepare the new graduate RN to transition as a competent nurse into various acute care, ambulatory, and outpatient settings with a robust network of resources, strong organizational knowledge, and leadership skills.

Applications Open for Submission: Monday, March 29, 2021

Application Deadline: Sunday, May 2, 2021

(applications submitted after May 2, 2021 may be considered based on available openings)

Interviews: Qualified candidates will be scheduled for an interview tentatively for the week of May 17-21, though dates are subject to change

Tentative Program Start date: Week of August 2, 2021

To Apply

Applicant Criteria

Be a US citizen

Be a graduate of a BSN or MSN (entry level) program accredited by the CCNE or ACEN

Be a licensed RN by July 12, 2021 - OR -

- OR - Be a licensed RN for less than one-year post graduation from your nursing program and have RN position work experience

Commit to completing the one-year nurse residency program

Application Packet Requirements

Completed Application for Health Professions Trainees , VA Form 10-2850D

, VA Form 10-2850D Completed Declaration of Federal Employment form OF-306

form OF-306 Resume

Copy of official transcript (show date degree conferred and cumulative GPA of greater than 3.0)

If pending confirmation of degree, an unofficial transcript can be submitted initially Copy of RN license or NCLEX authorization letter with plan or testing appointment*

An essay with no more than 1,000 words addressing Why you are interested in the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program What influenced you to pursue a career in nursing Where you see yourself in five years

Three (3) letters of reference/recommendation (LOR) One (1) LOR from college of nursing faculty member One (1) from a current or former employer or supervisor References are emailed to VHASLCPBNRhiring@va.gov, and subject line states: LOR for [your name]

Additional onboarding requirements** will be requested after initial review of qualifications, these include: Proof of TB screening Hep B vaccination or waiver Proof of current flu immunization Proof of health exam, health satisfactory to perform duties of training program



Submit Completed Application Packets

By Email (preferred): VHASLCPBNRhiring@va.gov

In Person or By Mail: ATTN: Maggie Egan, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, 500 Foothill Dr, Center for Learning, Building 2, Room 2C03, Salt Lake City, Utah 84148

*If you are graduating after the May submission deadline (but will be licensed by August 1), submit a letter from your school verifying enrollment and tentative graduation date.

**Note: additional documents may be required by VA Human Resources at time of appointment

Maggie Egan, BSN, RN, CEN

Deputy Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PBRNR) Program

500 Foothill Drive, Building 2 Room 2C03, Salt Lake City, UT 84148

email: Maggie.Egan@VA.gov (preferrred) | office: 801-582-1565, ext. 4091

Tess Ramod, MSN, RN

Program Director, Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PBRNR) Program

500 Foothill Drive, Building 2 Room 2C03, Salt Lake City, UT 84148

email: Contessa.Ramos@VA.gov (preferrred) | office: 801-582-1565, ext. 4091