Volunteer or Donate

Become a Volunteer

Visit our website to submit your interest in becoming a volunteer today! Volunteer at Facility | Veteran Affairs (va.gov)

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults or students (14+ years old) as individuals or groups. Our volunteers can work with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly.

Our Regular Schedule (RS) volunteers are committed to volunteering at least four (4) hours per week for a minimum of six (6) months. All RS volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training, volunteer application, background check, finger-printing, and QuantiFERON (Tuberculosis) test.

Our Occasional Volunteers often volunteer for special events, occasions, or on an as needed basis. Our Occasional volunteers are required to complete new volunteers training and a volunteer application.

Contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Office to discuss your volunteer interest within the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System via email: VHASLCVoluntaryService@va.gov or office telephone: 801-582-1565 extension 4699.

Make a Donation

E-Donate (online) allows anyone who wishes to give back to Veterans a quick, safe and easy way to pledge their support. Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the VA SLC HCS:

General Veteran Support Fund

Homeless Veteran Program

Veterans Food Pantry

Women Veteran Program

Chaplain General Purpose Program

Fisher House

General Recreation Fund

Golden Age Games

Winter Sports Program

Creative Arts Festival

Wheelchair Games

VA administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to the funds and Veteran patients they select. A minimum of $5 is required for online donations.

E-Donate Link @ Pay.gov - Donation Form

To ensure that donations are properly acknowledged, we ask that all gifts to the Salt Lake City VA be coordinated through the CDCE Office. If you would like to donate, please make your check out to " VA SLC HCS CDCE" and include a note in the lower portion of the check identifying which fund you wish to support.

Your donation can be mailed to:

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

Attention: Voluntary Service (135)

500 Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Fund donation options:

General Veteran Support Fund

Homeless Veteran Program

Veterans Food Pantry

Women Veteran Program

Chaplain General Purpose Program

Fisher House

General Recreation Fund

Golden Age Games

Winter Sports Program

Creative Arts Festival

Wheelchair Games

Mental Health

Community Clinics (CBOCs)

National Salute to Veteran Patients

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System uses gift cards to support Veteran families in several areas of life to include food insecurity, paying bills, purchasing small household items and transitioning out of homelessness. Suggested value per gift card:

$20 - $50 : Public Transportation/Ride Sharing Cards (UTA, Uber, Lyft)

: Public Transportation/Ride Sharing Cards (UTA, Uber, Lyft) $25 - $50: Local gas stations gift cards to purchase fuel for their vehicles

Local gas stations gift cards to purchase fuel for their vehicles $25 - $50 : Local restaurant gift cards to purchase food from restaurants

: Local restaurant gift cards to purchase food from restaurants $50 - $100 : Local department and grocery stores gift cards for basic needs

: Local department and grocery stores gift cards for basic needs $50 - $500 : Visa/Master Cards to meet various needs, pay bills, hotel stays,…

: Visa/Master Cards to meet various needs, pay bills, hotel stays,… Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.

These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.

Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room.

Go to the Fisher House Foundation website to “Direct Your Gift To” support VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Fisher House @ VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Fisher House - Make a Donation

Thank you for your support

The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. This announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States."