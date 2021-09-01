 Skip to Content

Salt Lake City Vet Center

84 West 4800 South
Suite 100
Murray, UT 84107

If you can’t make it to our Salt Lake City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ogden (Major Brent Taylor Vet Center) Outstation

2357 N 400 E
North Ogden, UT 84414

Ogden Outstation

Boise Mobile Vet Center

boise MVC

Casper Mobile Vet Center

Casper MVC

Saint George Mobile Vet Center

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Salt Lake City Mobile Vet Center

MVC at Utah State Capital

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.