If you can’t make it to our Salt Lake City Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Ogden (Major Brent Taylor Vet Center) Outstation Address 2357 N 400 E North Ogden, UT 84414 Directions on Google Maps Phone 801-737-9737

Boise Mobile Vet Center Phone 208-342-3612

Casper Mobile Vet Center Phone 307-261-5355

Saint George Mobile Vet Center Phone 435-673-4494

Salt Lake City Mobile Vet Center Phone 801-266-1499

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.