 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

San Antonio Northeast Vet Center

Address

9504 IH 35, North
Suite 214
San Antonio, TX 78233

Phone

San Antonio Northeast Vet Center Front View

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Antonio Northeast Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Antonio Northeast Vet Center - Seguin Community Access Point

Located at

Seguin, Texas
202 Connely St.
Seguin, TX 78155

Phone

Seguin Community Access Point

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.