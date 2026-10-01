Locations
Main location
Address
9504 IH 35, North
Suite 214
San Antonio, TX 78233
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our San Antonio Northeast Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
San Antonio Northeast Vet Center - Seguin Community Access Point
Tuesday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Address
Seguin, Texas
202 Connely St.
Seguin, TX 78155
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?