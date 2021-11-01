Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Antonio Northwest Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center - Uvalde, Texas Located at Workforce Solutions 216 West Main Steet Uvalde, TX 78801-5506 Directions on Google Maps Phone 210-688-0606

San Antonio Northwest Mobile Vet Center Phone 210-688-0606

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.