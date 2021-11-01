 Skip to Content

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center

9910 West Loop 1604, North
Suite 126
San Antonio, TX 78254

NW San Antonio Vet Center

If you can’t make it to our San Antonio Northwest Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Antonio Northwest Vet Center - Uvalde, Texas

Workforce Solutions
216 West Main Steet
Uvalde, TX 78801-5506

Uvalde, Tx

San Antonio Northwest Mobile Vet Center

MVC

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.