If you can’t make it to our San Bernardino Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Bernardino Vet Center - CAL Poly Pomona Located at Cal Poly Pomona 3801 W. Temple Ave Pomona, CA 91768 Directions on Google Maps Phone 909-801-5762

San Bernardino Vet Center - Fontana Resource Center Located at 16779 Spring St Fontana, CA 92236 Directions on Google Maps Phone 909-801-5762

Corona Mobile Vet Center Phone 951-734-0525

