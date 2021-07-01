Locations
Main location
San Bernardino Vet Center
Address
Phone
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our San Bernardino Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
San Bernardino Vet Center - CAL Poly Pomona
Located at
Phone
San Bernardino Vet Center - Fontana Resource Center
Located at
Phone
Corona Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.