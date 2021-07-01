 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

San Bernardino Vet Center

Address

356 East Vanderbilt Way
San Bernardino, CA 92408

Phone

Vet Center Entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our San Bernardino Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

San Bernardino Vet Center - CAL Poly Pomona

Located at

Cal Poly Pomona
3801 W. Temple Ave
Pomona, CA 91768

Phone

Cal Poly Veterans Resource Center

San Bernardino Vet Center - Fontana Resource Center

Located at

16779 Spring St
Fontana, CA 92236

Phone

Fontana Veteran Resource Center

Corona Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.