Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Catholic: Monday through Friday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. PT

Monday through Friday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. PT Protestant: Sunday, 9:00 a.m. PT (2 South - Patients only)

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. PT (2 South - Patients only) Other: By special arrangement

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at 858-642-3496.

Interfaith Chapel

San Diego VA Medical Center

Main building

First floor

Map of San Diego campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT