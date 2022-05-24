 Skip to Content

Virtual Women's Health Town Hall

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT
Where

La Jolla VAMC

San Diego , CA

Cost
Free

Please join us to learn about Women's Health offerings at the San Diego VA.  There will be Q&A session following the presentation.

Join our town hall via Broadnet platform, just use the link below at  https://access.live/WomenVeteransSanDiegoVA 
or you can call in at 833-364-1476
*3 to ask a question
*8 to text a link

For questions, please call 858-552-8585, ext. 8209.

