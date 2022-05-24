Virtual Women's Health Town Hall
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT
- Where
-
La Jolla VAMC
San Diego , CA
- Cost
- Free
Please join us to learn about Women's Health offerings at the San Diego VA. There will be Q&A session following the presentation.
Join our town hall via Broadnet platform, just use the link below at https://access.live/WomenVeteransSanDiegoVA
or you can call in at 833-364-1476
*3 to ask a question
*8 to text a link
For questions, please call 858-552-8585, ext. 8209.