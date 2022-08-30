Save a Life - Learn about Overdose and Steps You Can Take to Prevent It

National Overdose Awareness Day

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Overdoses have been increasing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 245 people died every day from overdose. Please join us for a day to learn about overdose prevention, harm reduction, and resources available including monthly items from the Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution group. Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible to get a free dose of Naloxone.

Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

SCI Atrium Area

Wed, August 31, 2022, 8:00am - 4:00pm PDT

Kearny Mesa VA Clinic

8875 Aero Drive

Main Lobby

Wed, August 31, 2022, 8:00am - 2:00pm PDT

Sponsored by the OUD taskforce, Naloxone Outreach Project, & VASD Harm Reduction team.