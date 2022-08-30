Save a Life - Learn about Overdose and Steps You Can Take to Prevent It
When:
Wed. Aug 31, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
SCI Atrium Area
Cost:
Free
National Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Overdoses have been increasing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 245 people died every day from overdose. Please join us for a day to learn about overdose prevention, harm reduction, and resources available including monthly items from the Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution group. Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible to get a free dose of Naloxone.
Kearny Mesa VA Clinic
8875 Aero Drive
Main Lobby
Wed, August 31, 2022, 8:00am - 2:00pm PDT
Sponsored by the OUD taskforce, Naloxone Outreach Project, & VASD Harm Reduction team.