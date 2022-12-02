PACT Act Screening and Awareness Event

Register To register in advance for a Toxic Exposure Screening, please send an email to sdcvamcpublicaffairs@va.gov with your full name, phone number, and approximate time you would like to visit the event. Thank you.

Please join VA San Diego Healthcare System for our initial PACT Act Screening Event. We welcome Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to visit and learn about the PACT Act and start the process to apply for the toxic exposure-related healthcare and benefits they have earned. Local VA staff will be present to help Veterans to apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA healthcare.

Four activity stations will be available to assist Veterans.

Compensation & Pension Station: learn about compensation claims VBA Claims Clinic Station: start the process for filing claims and get updates on claims already filed (please see below for what you need to provide) VA Healthcare Eligibility & Enrollment Station: get a head start on signing up for VA healthcare (please see below for what you need to provide) PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening Station: phase I screenings that involve a series of questions (but no physical tests)

Please bring the following documents with you to make your process easier:

Copies of your DD214 documents, available online or viewable at the event

Complete the VA 10-10ez form ahead of time

There is a special presentation at 10:00am featuring VA San Diego Healthcare System Acting Director, Dr. Kathleen Kim, San Diego VA Regional Office Director Mr. Patrick Prieb, and Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 Director Mr. Michael Fisher.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran healthcare and benefits in decades. This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related healthcare and benefits.

