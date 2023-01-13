VA San Diego Healthcare System Hiring Fair

VA San Diego Healthcare System Hiring Fair

The VA San Diego Healthcare System hosts a Hiring Fair on Saturday, February 4th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kearny Mesa VA Clinic located at 8875 Aero Drive in San Diego.

To attend the Hiring Fair, applicants must first apply on USA Jobs to at least one of the job announcements listed below. Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair. Potential job applicants arriving at the Hiring Fair without first applying on USA Jobs cannot be guaranteed an appointment.

The San Diego VA Medical Center is hiring for the following positions. Click on the links for directions on how to apply.

For questions about the Hiring Fair, please email the VA Human Resources Department at V22StaffingSSUTeamA@va.gov. Updated information will be posted to the VA San Diego Healthcare System Website and VA San Diego Facebook Page.