Lunch & Learn February Webinar for Women Veterans

We invite women Veterans to join the VA San Diego Healthcare System for the February online webinar on congestive heart failure.

Topic: Congestive Heart Failure

This series of sessions for women Veterans covers several common medical problems or concerns, their treatment, the path to receive care, and dietary and coping strategies one can use as part of the treatment plan. Lunch and Learn speakers are VA San Diego healthcare professionals from primary care, pharmacy, dietetics, and behavioral health. Webinar attendance will be added to the chart of participating women Veterans. We welcome you on the first Wednesday of every month starting at noon.

Register and Join Online

Women Veterans may register by clicking on the link above or calling or emailing Dr. Andrea Hekler at 619-400-5022 or Andrea.Hekler@va.gov.

Future Events

March 1st: Hypertension

April 5th: Caregiver Stress

Please check out our Facebook page if you missed previous topics but are interested in viewing the recorded presentation (we stopped recording at the Q&A portion).

If you are a male Veteran, please send a separate email to Andrea.Hekler@va.gov. She can send you a recording of the webinar.