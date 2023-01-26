Lunch & Learn February Webinar for Women Veterans
We invite women Veterans to join the VA San Diego Healthcare System for the February online webinar on congestive heart failure.
When:
Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT
Cost:
Free
Topic: Congestive Heart Failure
This series of sessions for women Veterans covers several common medical problems or concerns, their treatment, the path to receive care, and dietary and coping strategies one can use as part of the treatment plan. Lunch and Learn speakers are VA San Diego healthcare professionals from primary care, pharmacy, dietetics, and behavioral health. Webinar attendance will be added to the chart of participating women Veterans. We welcome you on the first Wednesday of every month starting at noon.
Women Veterans may register by clicking on the link above or calling or emailing Dr. Andrea Hekler at 619-400-5022 or Andrea.Hekler@va.gov.
Future Events
- March 1st: Hypertension
- April 5th: Caregiver Stress
Please check out our Facebook page if you missed previous topics but are interested in viewing the recorded presentation (we stopped recording at the Q&A portion).
If you are a male Veteran, please send a separate email to Andrea.Hekler@va.gov. She can send you a recording of the webinar.