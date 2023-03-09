Women’s Health Resource Fair - Kearny Mesa VA Clinic
Women Veteran’s one-stop shop for health-related resources, and services.
When:
Wed. Mar 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Lobby
Cost:
Free
VA San Diego is hosting a Women Veteran's Health Fair with local community partners and VA women's health staff.
The purpose of this fair is to provide education and share resources related to women's health services at the VA and in the community.
For additional information, please call the Women’s Health line at 619-497-8209.
