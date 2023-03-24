2023 National VA2K Walk & Roll

Help Veterans and Help Your Health!

VA2K Walk & Roll coming in May to promote healthy lifestyles

The 13th annual Veterans Affairs VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled to start at 11:00am on Wednesday May 17, 2023, at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center at 3350 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92161.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free and participants should arrive about 15 minutes prior to the start.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation. Here are some of the items most requested by Veterans:

Requested Items:

*Space Blankets/Blankets

*Beanies/base-ball caps

*Refillable water bottles

*Reusable bags

*Fanny Packs

*Sweatpants (Med and Lg)

*Sweatshirts (Lg and XL)

*Jackets (Lg and XL)

*Underwear & Undershirts (L and XL)

*Socks

*Hands/Body Warmers

These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, participants across the country have donated more than $3 million to help homeless Veterans. By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA.

Community groups interested in participating and/or volunteering at the event should contact the local VA2K coordinators:

Vicki Morales 858-642-3416 Email: Vicki.Morales@VA.gov

Beatriz Silva 858-642-3671 Email: Beatriz.Silva@VA.gov

Vanessa Bolognese 858-642-2427 Email: Vanessa.Bolognese@VA.gov