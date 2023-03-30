Skip to Content
Veteran Resource Center Grand Opening Celebration

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting and Open House!

When:

Mon. Apr 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1st Floor near the Main Lobby and adjacent to the Police Window

Cost:

Free

VA San Diego Healthcare System is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Veteran Resource Center.

  • 11:00 am, Ribbon Cutting
  • 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Open House

A “one-stop-shop” for Veterans and their families and caregivers.

Available Services/Information:

  • Beneficiary Travel (Bene-Travel)
  • Center for Development & Civic Engagement (Voluntary) 
  • Community Care
  • Consolidated Payment Account Center (CPAC)
  • Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation
  • Health Benefits & Enrollment
  • MyHealtheVet (Secure Messaging)
  • Release of Information (Medical Records)
  • Social Work
  • Veteran Experience Office (Patient Advocates)
  • Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs)
  • Virtual Health Resource Center
  • Whole Health

Please mark your calendars!

