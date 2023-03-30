Veteran Resource Center Grand Opening Celebration
Join us for the Ribbon Cutting and Open House!
When:
Mon. Apr 10, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1st Floor near the Main Lobby and adjacent to the Police Window
Cost:
Free
VA San Diego Healthcare System is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Veteran Resource Center.
- 11:00 am, Ribbon Cutting
- 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Open House
A “one-stop-shop” for Veterans and their families and caregivers.
Available Services/Information:
- Beneficiary Travel (Bene-Travel)
- Center for Development & Civic Engagement (Voluntary)
- Community Care
- Consolidated Payment Account Center (CPAC)
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation
- Health Benefits & Enrollment
- MyHealtheVet (Secure Messaging)
- Release of Information (Medical Records)
- Social Work
- Veteran Experience Office (Patient Advocates)
- Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs)
- Virtual Health Resource Center
- Whole Health
