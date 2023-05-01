Kathleen Bruyere Health Pavilion Dedication

Honoring a Woman Veteran Trailblazer

Join us as we celebrate the official dedication of the Kathleen M. Bruyere Health Pavilion. The event includes a screening of the documentary, “Time for Change: Kathy Bruyere.” Several guest speakers will honor Navy Captain Bruyere and then the event moves to the third floor to unveil new signs officially marking the third-floor West clinics as the Kathleen M. Bruyere Health Pavilion according to Public Law No. 117-98.

RSVP by email to sdcvamcpublicaffairs@va.gov