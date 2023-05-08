Skip to Content
VA Research Week

VA Research Week flyer

Cutting-Edge Care Through Research

When:

Mon. May 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 1, Rooms 1525 A & B, and Multipurpose Room

Cost:

Free

Join us as we celebrate VA Research Week, May 8-19, 2023!

Schedule of Events:

Research Fair
May 9th, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Rooms 1525 A & B
May 16th, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Multipurpose Room (MPR)

Research Poster Day
May 10th, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Multipurpose Room

Research Road Show
May 15th, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Kearny Mesa VA
May 17th, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Oceanside VA

