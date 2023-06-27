VA Summer VetFest - Oceanside

Find Out if You Qualify for VA Benefits & Healthcare!

Rsvp Please let us know if you plan to join us. Send an email with the subject line, "Count Me In!" to sdcvamcPublicAffairs@va.gov.

We invite Veterans to come join VA for a VetFest Resource Fair and BBQ in North San Diego County. The event provides an opportunity to enroll in VA healthcare, get screened for any past toxic exposure, learn about VA benefits, and file VA claims. As a Veteran, you have earned the benefits provided by the PACT Act. And, if you join us at this event, you will be able to file your claim before the August 9, 2023 deadline. That means that if your application is granted, you may have your benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. Almost a full year of extra benefits!

VetFest Oceanside features the following resources:

VA Healthcare Enrollment

Toxic Exposure Screening

VA Compensation & Pension

VA Benefits

VA Claims Clinic

Military to VA (M2VA) Transition Support

Forget what you may have heard about care in the "old VA." Today's VA health care is better than ever and very competitive with community care organizations. And even if you aren't sure, you may qualify for VA benefits including monthly payments, access to specialized care, and more. You won't know if you don't go!