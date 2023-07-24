Connect the Vets

You're not alone - We've got your back!

All Veterans are welcome to come join fellow Veterans for a comfortable social gathering. Come for some coffee, share a "war story" or two, and meet with other Veterans. All eras and all branches. Fight loneliness with a healthy dose of camaraderie!

Connect the Vets meets every first and third Tuesday of the month from 9:00am to 11:00am at the Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center. Participate as much as you like. See you there!

