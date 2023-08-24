Women Veterans Town Hall

Catch Up on Women Veterans Health Issues & Resources

VIRTUAL WOMEN’S HEALTH TOWN HALL

Pease join us on Sep 14th 2023 at 4pm to learn about Women’s Health offerings at the San Diego VA. On the day of the event, join online at VA San Diego Women Veterans Live Access. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation.

You may also join by phone at 833-364-1476. During the session you can use *3 to ask a question or *8 to text a link. For questions about this event, please call 619-497-8209.