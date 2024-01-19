Skip to Content

Cervical Cancer Health Awareness

Poster to announce Cervical Cancer Awareness event

Help Prevent Cervical Cancer

When:

Mon. Jan 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1st floor, around the corner from the main entrance in the alcove by the Veteran Resource Center

3350 La Jolla Village Drive

San Diego, CA

Cost:

Free

The VA San Diego Women Veterans program and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention are teaming up to raise awareness about preventing cervical cancer. Women Veterans are encouraged to ask their providers when their next pap smear is due. Regular screenings can help prevent cervical cancer. Find out more by visiting the information table in the alcove near the Veterans Resource Center.

