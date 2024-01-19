Cervical Cancer Health Awareness
Help Prevent Cervical Cancer
When:
Mon. Jan 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1st floor, around the corner from the main entrance in the alcove by the Veteran Resource Center
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA
Cost:
Free
The VA San Diego Women Veterans program and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention are teaming up to raise awareness about preventing cervical cancer. Women Veterans are encouraged to ask their providers when their next pap smear is due. Regular screenings can help prevent cervical cancer. Find out more by visiting the information table in the alcove near the Veterans Resource Center.